Bella Hadid Reveals She Used To Feel Guilty For Having Depression As A Model

Bella Hadid has opened up about experiencing depression during the start of her modelling career.

In an interview with WWD, the 23-year-old said that she went through a phase of crying at morning, noon, and night as a result of working such long days without many breaks.

"I feel guilty for being able to live this incredible life, have the opportunities that I do, but somehow still be depressed. It doesn’t make sense. I would cry every single morning, I would cry during my lunch breaks, I would cry before I slept.

"I was very emotionally unstable for a while when I was working 14-hour days for four months straight as an 18-year-old. I think I just wanted to breathe a little bit. And so it kind of put me in a spiral."

As we all know, depression doesn’t discriminate based on how much money is in someone’s bank account. Earlier this year, Bella took to Instagram to pen an emotional note on World Mental Health day.

"When the world feels like it is collapsing around you, you are allowed to ask for help... you do not have to deal w/ your mental state alone. We need to spread love and allow love in. Be kind ! To the people around you! strangers! everyone!.be aware!"

"You never know how much your words or just a smile can change someone’s day n even yours as well.If you are reading this and feel like there’s no light at the end of the tunnel... there is ... and I see you!”

Well said.