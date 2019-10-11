Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Reveals She Used To Feel Guilty For Having Depression As A Model

"I would cry every single morning"

Sunday, November 17, 2019 - 10:09

Bella Hadid has opened up about experiencing depression during the start of her modelling career.

In an interview with WWD, the 23-year-old said that she went through a phase of crying at morning, noon, and night as a result of working such long days without many breaks.

"I feel guilty for being able to live this incredible life, have the opportunities that I do, but somehow still be depressed. It doesn’t make sense. I would cry every single morning, I would cry during my lunch breaks, I would cry before I slept.

"I was very emotionally unstable for a while when I was working 14-hour days for four months straight as an 18-year-old. I think I just wanted to breathe a little bit. And so it kind of put me in a spiral."

As we all know, depression doesn’t discriminate based on how much money is in someone’s bank account. Earlier this year, Bella took to Instagram to pen an emotional note on World Mental Health day.

"When the world feels like it is collapsing around you, you are allowed to ask for help... you do not have to deal w/ your mental state alone. We need to spread love and allow love in. Be kind ! To the people around you! strangers! everyone!.be aware!"

I wanted to say thank you so much for all the birthday wishes. You have no idea how much it means to me reading each message.💛 Yesterday was mental health awareness day. A struggle that I know a majority of us have dealt with in the past or dealing with currently. And if not, you probably know someone who is.. something that I have been dealing with for a few years but finally at a point where it doesn’t consume me as much as before. still have bad days along with the good, but grateful and proud of myself to be in the place that I am today, going into my 23rd year of life. with that being said , I would like to add that everything you see online or through social media is not always what it seems..the happiness we create online while being sad in real life makes no sense, but sometimes it just seems easier to live within your sadness rather than talk about it. if it wasn’t for the people closest to me, I probably would have still been in that place, and for that, I am forever thankful to them...don’t feel pressured by things online...if you don’t want to get out of bed, don’t. If you want to cancel plans, cancel them. Being kind and protective to yourself and your energy is something I’ve learned to be helpful. When the world feels like it is collapsing around you, you are allowed to ask for help... you do not have to deal w/ your mental state alone. We need to spread love and allow love in. Be kind ! To the people around you! strangers! everyone!.be aware! the moments that we have are singular and you will never know the struggle or the pain of another person until you are in their shoes. so reach out n ask. We all need love&support and if you can be the one to bring somebody happiness or a calmness that they can't find in themselves, please be that person..You never know how much your words or just a smile can change someone’s day n even yours as well.If you are reading this and feel like there’s no light at the end of the tunnel... there is ... and I see you ! You are strong , you are good enough and you DESERVE to be happy!!I am going to write a new morning mantra right now and you should too! I love all of you out there so much! Sending a big virtual hug
A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

"You never know how much your words or just a smile can change someone’s day n even yours as well.If you are reading this and feel like there’s no light at the end of the tunnel... there is ... and I see you!”

Well said.

