Bella Hadid Reveals The Unlikely Way She And Kendall Jenner Became Friends

General opinion has it that Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner met right around the launch of their now global fame, but the 20-year-old model has now opened up about how the pair actually became close. And like many friendships, it all began online.

The model revealed in an interview with InStyle magazine that she and Kendall have been in touch for seven whole years after sliding into each other DMs (we're not sure which way round) and suggesting a meet-up over sushi.

"I met her for the first time seven years ago over Twitter. That was before we started modeling. I was probably 14 or 15," she revealed. "We met up and had sushi, and now we’re best friends. She’s a pretty significant human I met online."

Getty

Elsewhere in the interview, Bella opened up about how difficult living in the public eye can be when hoardes of people go above and beyond to attack every teeny tiny decision she makes.

"Imagine that somebody is telling you that you’re a piece of s*** every day on social media. You kind of feel like, "Well, am I a piece of sh—?" You don’t really know,'" she said.

InStyle

As for what the future holds, Bella has her eye on conquering the silver screen next but admits that she'd have to get a grip on her struggle with Attention Deficit Disorder before committing to a role.

"People think that I don’t smile and I’m super cold,” she says. “With acting you can show more of who you are. I would have to get a hold of my ADD, but otherwise I think it would be fun," she revealed.

With pal Kendall previously revealing she'd "never say never" to an acting career, we can't help but wonder if tag-team movie careers could be a genuine option going forwards.

