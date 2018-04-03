Bella Hadid Shuts Down Troll Who Called Her And Kendall Jenner ‘Fake B*tches’

Bella Hadid has slammed a troll who criticised her and Kendall Jenner’s looks and personalities.

The 21-year-old model spotted a pretty cruel comment underneath a fan Instagram account that claimed the duo were “two fake bitches” who had undergone plastic surgery.

Let's get checking out some of the most shocking secrets stars have ever revealed about themselves...

The whole thing was captured in a screenshot and posted on @commentsbycelebs, with the initial comment being dropped underneath a paparazzi shot of the two girls.

“2 fake bitches sitting in a tree, first comes the nose job, then come the lips, oh and don’t forget the built in cheeks.” The user added: “Lmao y’all tripping fam, money can get you a new face but not a nicer personality which these two girls need.”

Getty

Proving that you never know who is reading your online comments, Bella herself spotted the criticism and clapped back about the cruel and totally unjustified attack on both her and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

“I wish you would know either of our personalities,” she responded. “And not only that, I wish you would only grasp a heart of your own. Blessings to you sweetheart. Jealousy is a cry for help that I wish I could help you with.”

The commenter immediately removed their post and wrote that the entire experience had “taught them a lot” about trolling random celebrities.

Way to learn a lesson.