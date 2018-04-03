Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Shuts Down Troll Who Called Her And Kendall Jenner ‘Fake B*tches’

This went from 0 to 360mph in the space of one Instagram comment.

Tuesday, April 3, 2018 - 10:03

Bella Hadid has slammed a troll who criticised her and Kendall Jenner’s looks and personalities.

The 21-year-old model spotted a pretty cruel comment underneath a fan Instagram account that claimed the duo were “two fake bitches” who had undergone plastic surgery. 

Let's get checking out some of the most shocking secrets stars have ever revealed about themselves...

The whole thing was captured in a screenshot and posted on @commentsbycelebs, with the initial comment being dropped underneath a paparazzi shot of the two girls.

“2 fake bitches sitting in a tree, first comes the nose job, then come the lips, oh and don’t forget the built in cheeks.” The user added: “Lmao y’all tripping fam, money can get you a new face but not a nicer personality which these two girls need.”  

Getty

Proving that you never know who is reading your online comments, Bella herself spotted the criticism and clapped back about the cruel and totally unjustified attack on both her and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. 

“I wish you would know either of our personalities,” she responded. “And not only that, I wish you would only grasp a heart of your own. Blessings to you sweetheart. Jealousy is a cry for help that I wish I could help you with.”

The commenter immediately removed their post and wrote that the entire experience had “taught them a lot” about trolling random celebrities.

Way to learn a lesson. 

Latest News

Avengers: Infinity War
The Title Of The 4th Avengers Movie Will 'SCARE' Fans
Gallant - Gentleman - Music Video
Gallant Returns With Stunning New Single 'Gentleman'
10 Signs Your Parents Secretly Prefer You To Your Siblings
Tinashe
Tinashe Breaks Huge Record with 'Me So Bad'
Drake
Drake Makes US Chart History with 'God's Plan'
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Is Fully Shook As He Reacts To Ricci Guarnaccio's Drastic Surgical Transformation
Calvin Harris &amp; Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris Confirm Collaboration
Fans Defend Ariana Grande After YouTuber James Charles Brands Her ‘Rude’
Cardi B &amp; Offset
Cardi B Stuns with Epic 'Bartier Cardi' Music Video
Marnie Simpson Had The Best Response To A Man Who Claimed He’d Slept With Her
People Are Apparently Snorting Condoms Again And Here's Why It's A Particularly Terrible Idea
Madelaine Petsch Reveals Her Iconic Riverdale Kiss Included A Lot Of Snot
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announce their split
Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Have Split After Nine Years Of Marriage
Bella Hadid Shuts Down Troll Who Called Her And Kendall Jenner ‘Fake B*tches’
Blac Chyna Responds After Footage Emerges Of Theme Park Altercation
This Is Why Bella Thorne Won’t Be On Social-Media For The Rest Of 2018
Kendall Jenner Is Countersuing A Photographer Over *That* T Shirt Collection
Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About Being So Damn Popular On Social-Media
Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Can’t Wait To Hit The Gym After Giving Birth
Sam Gowland Challenges Marty McKenna To A Boxing Match Over This Chloe Ferry Joke

More From Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Shuts Down Troll Who Called Her And Kendall Jenner ‘Fake B*tches’
Did The Weeknd Offer To Donate His Kidney To Selena Gomez?
Bella Hadid Just Unliked This Selena Gomez Instagram And Fans Are Confused
Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid’s Topless Holiday Snaps Deserve All The Awards
David Beckham Side Eyeing Bella Hadid Is The Awkward Celeb Moment We Never Saw Coming
11 Pairs Of Tiny Sunglasses To Complete Your Bella Hadid Transformation
Fans Are Divided Over Gigi And Bella Hadid Posing Naked Together For Vogue
Bella Hadid Poses In A Black Thong And Strapless Bra In Saucy Instagram Shot
Bella Hadid Completely Styled Out An Accidental Nip-Slip On The Catwalk
Gigi and Bella Support New York sport
Gigi Hadid And Bella Hadid Took Zayn Malik's Mum For On Epic Girls' Night
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd
Are Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Officially Back Together Already?
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid And Hailey Baldwin Are In The Bahamas On The Girls Trip Of Dreams RN

Trending Articles

Sam Gowland Challenges Marty McKenna To A Boxing Match Over This Chloe Ferry Joke
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Is Fully Shook As He Reacts To Ricci Guarnaccio's Drastic Surgical Transformation
Marnie Simpson Had The Best Response To A Man Who Claimed He’d Slept With Her
Scotty T's Reaction To Marnie Simpson Leaving Geordie Shore Is Priceless
Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Undergoes Complete Facial Overhaul With Eyelid Surgery And Chin Liposuction
Charlotte Crosby says she&#039;s the man in her relationship with boyfriend Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Is The Man In Her Relationship With Josh Ritchie
Avengers: Infinity War
The Title Of The 4th Avengers Movie Will 'SCARE' Fans
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Vid: Mia Boardman Admits There’s ‘No Going Back’ For Her And Manley Geddes As They Argue Over Erin Corrigan Staying At Manley’s House
Fans Defend Ariana Grande After YouTuber James Charles Brands Her ‘Rude’
Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Shows Off Full Results Of Facial Surgery
Madelaine Petsch Reveals Her Iconic Riverdale Kiss Included A Lot Of Snot
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announce their split
Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Have Split After Nine Years Of Marriage