Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez Just One Day After Refollowing Her

Bella Hadid has seemingly unfollowed Selena Gomez on Instagram just hours after deciding to refollow her.

These two have caused headlines with their social-media antics ever since Selena began dating The Weeknd back in 2017. At the time, the model unfollowed Sel after reportedly learning of her relationship with Abel.

Getty

Several months later, The Weeknd and Selena both decided to unfollow Bella, only for Selena to refollow her in November 2019 following her split with the singer. Keeping up?

Despite Selena extending an olive branch to Bella, the model never followed her in return. Until this month. Several days ago, fans spotted that she’d finally followed Selena, with many people assuming that they were now friends.

Getty

“Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid are officially following each other," one person said, as another commented: “BELLA HADID AND SELENA GOMEZ'S POWER I STAN."

For some reason, Bella has since decided to hit the unfollow button again.

This isn’t the first time there’s been some drama over their interactions. Bella famously deleted an Instagram post after Sel left a supportive comment beneath it. When a fan account reported the news, Selena commented: “That sucks.”

Instagram

She later said: “I shouldn't of spoken without knowing the truth. I'm sorry. Please don't be hurtful. She is a wonderful person, and it was all a misunderstanding,” with TMZ claiming that Bella reached out to her personally to crush any beef.

Nobody knows the full story here, but we hope these two are still on good terms.