Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez Just One Day After Refollowing Her

Fans celebrated their friendship too soon

Wednesday, May 6, 2020 - 10:24

Bella Hadid has seemingly unfollowed Selena Gomez on Instagram just hours after deciding to refollow her.

These two have caused headlines with their social-media antics ever since Selena began dating The Weeknd back in 2017. At the time, the model unfollowed Sel after reportedly learning of her relationship with Abel.

Getty

Several months later, The Weeknd and Selena both decided to unfollow Bella, only for Selena to refollow her in November 2019 following her split with the singer. Keeping up?

Despite Selena extending an olive branch to Bella, the model never followed her in return. Until this month. Several days ago, fans spotted that she’d finally followed Selena, with many people assuming that they were now friends.

Getty

“Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid are officially following each other," one person said, as another commented: “BELLA HADID AND SELENA GOMEZ'S POWER I STAN." 

For some reason, Bella has since decided to hit the unfollow button again. 

This isn’t the first time there’s been some drama over their interactions. Bella famously deleted an Instagram post after Sel left a supportive comment beneath it. When a fan account reported the news, Selena commented: “That sucks.”

Instagram

She later said: “I shouldn't of spoken without knowing the truth. I'm sorry. Please don't be hurtful. She is a wonderful person, and it was all a misunderstanding,” with TMZ claiming that Bella reached out to her personally to crush any beef.

Nobody knows the full story here, but we hope these two are still on good terms.

Latest News

Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez Just One Day After Refollowing Her
Niall Horan Reportedly Slid Into Love Island Star Arabella Chi’s DMs
Did David Dobrik Just Confirm He’s In A Relationship With Madison Beer?
Kylie Jenner Split Her 2018 Met Gala Dress Moments Before The Red-Carpet
Stassie Karanikolaou Gives Fans A Tour Of Kylie Jenner's Luxury Mansion
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Fall Victim To YouTube Prank
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - YUNGBLUD
Get Your Fan Questions In For YUNGBLUD!
Did Jordyn Woods Drag Kendall Jenner In A Now-Deleted Tweet?
Kylie Jenner Says Someone ‘Close To Home’ Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Kylie Jenner Deleted A Bikini Picture After Fans Noticed A Photoshop Mishap
Tyler Cameron Blasts Claims That He’s The Real Father Of Gigi Hadid’s Baby
Get To Know Brother Leo
Get To Know: Brother Leo
Kylie Jenner Twerked On Camera For The First Time And The Internet Exploded
Love Island’s Siannise Fudge And Luke T Are Taking A Big Step In Their Romance
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Give Fans A Tour Of Their Apartment
TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Weight
ex on the beach podcast reality tv
Celebrity Ex On The Beach | The Podcast
Madison Beer Leaves TikTok Due To ‘Horrible Behaviour’ From Commenters
Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Bought A $36.5 Million Mansion In Los Angeles
The Kardashians Are Selling Their Clothes Online For 9x The Usual Retail Price

More From Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez Just One Day After Refollowing Her
Did The Weeknd Just Open Up About His Baby Plans With Bella Hadid?
Bella And Gigi Hadid’s Dad Has Filed For Bankruptcy In A California Court
Bella Hadid Allegedly Reached Out To Selena Gomez Amid Instagram Drama
Bella Hadid Deleted An Instagram After Selena Gomez Left A Cute Comment On It
Bella Hadid Reveals She Used To Feel Guilty For Having Depression As A Model
Scientists Have Just Declared Bella Hadid The Most Beautiful Woman In The World
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd partying in New York City
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Spotted Together At Her 23rd Birthday Party
Hailey Bieber Says She Felt ‘Inferior’ To Kendall Jenner And Bella & Gigi Hadid
The Reason Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Have Reportedly Split For A Second Time
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, And More Models Are Facing Fyre Festival Subpoenas
Can You Believe These Celebs Have Finstas?
Celeb Finstas You Need To Follow: Including Cole Sprouse And Justin Bieber

Trending Articles

Did David Dobrik Just Confirm He’s In A Relationship With Madison Beer?
Niall Horan Reportedly Slid Into Love Island Star Arabella Chi’s DMs
Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez Just One Day After Refollowing Her
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - YUNGBLUD
Get Your Fan Questions In For YUNGBLUD!
Jake Paul Reveals The Real Reason Ex-Girlfriend Julie Rose Split With Him
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Stassie Karanikolaou Gives Fans A Tour Of Kylie Jenner's Luxury Mansion
TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Weight
Kylie Jenner Deleted A Bikini Picture After Fans Noticed A Photoshop Mishap
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape