Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid’s Mum Denies Claims The Model Has Ever Used Botox And Fillers

She's not here for the constant rumours

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 10:43

Yolanda Hadid has shut down claims that either of her daughters have used botox or fillers after a fan questioned how natural their model looks really are.

The drama all kicked off when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to reveal that she’s filler and implant free for the first time in years.

“Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, exstensions and all the bullshit I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me,” she said.

“Your health is your wealth so please make educated decisions, research the partial information you’re given by our broken system before putting anything foreign in your body.”

❤️Fifty Five and smiling from the inside out.... Finally back to the original 1964. Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, exstensions and all the bullshit I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me.......... Your health is your wealth so please make educated decisions, research the partial information you're given by our broken system before putting anything foreign in your body. It took me many years of undoing some bad choices I made for myself before I finally found the freedom to sustainable internal beauty and acceptance of what is the best version of myself by nobody's standards but my own.........................It's on us to learn to love our selves and celebrate our unique, one of a kind beauty at all ages as we move through this journey called "life". Beauty has no meaning without your health................... #ShamelessSelfie #55 #BeautyStartsFromWithin #AgeComesWithWisdom
A commenter replied to Yolanda: "I agree with you but what about your daughters? Especially Bella? She is beautiful but must use fillers?! And she is in the business so how do you rationalize that?"

She quickly replied: "None of my children have never [sic] done fillers or Botox or put anything foreign in their bodies, they know better after seeing what I went through."

This comes after Bella told InStyle that speculation about her appearance is often wrong: “People think I got all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling. I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face.”

Fair enough. 

