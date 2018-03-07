Bella Hadid

David Beckham Side Eyeing Bella Hadid Is The Awkward Celeb Moment We Never Saw Coming

David Beckham is literally all of us when you spot a supermodel in the row ahead of you.

Rachel Davies-Day
Wednesday, March 7, 2018 - 11:02

Let's face it, if you spotted supermodel Bella Hadid sitting right in front of you at a football match you would probably struggle to keep your eyes off of her.

Only that's exactly what happened to David Beckham during a Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid match at the Parcs des Princes Stadium on Tuesday, and things got awks af.

Get checking out the video to see Bella Hadid and all the best celebrity belfies...

The pair just so happened to be seated no more than two feet away from each other, and they were spotted engaging in a pretty pleasant introduction, shaking hands and enjoying a chat before the match.

But once the game was underway, David couldn't help but sneak a cheeky glance at the babe.

MEGA

The former footballer struggled to choose between the ball or Bella, and he displayed what can only be described as an epic portion of side-eye mid-match.

We're obsessed, but we can't help but think he looks kinda unimpressed. Maybe she was throwing a little too much support behind the wrong team?

MEGA

Meanwhile, Bella's attention was fixated totally and utterly on the game with a serious concentration face on.

We all know how seriously that gal takes her sport.

Obvs, David's side-eye was just a momentary thing, and he spent the majority of the match enjoying watching his former team (Real Madrid) win the match 1-2.

Now get checking out the latest update from MTV News...

Latest News

Is Rihanna Gearing Up To Drop A Lingerie Line?
Scribblenauts Showdown
Here's When You'll Be Able To Play Scribblenauts Showdown
The Creators Of The Viral Pimple Popping Toy On What Makes The Perfect Pus
The Best Feminist Clapbacks Of All Time Ever by Moxie Author Jennifer Mathieu
Chris Hughes Has His Say On Whether He And Olivia Attwood Might Get Back Together
Pharrell Showers Ariana Grande with Praise in Ask Anything Chat
David Beckham Side Eyeing Bella Hadid Is The Awkward Celeb Moment We Never Saw Coming
Kendall Jenner Was Reportedly Hospitalised Before Attending The Oscars After-Party
Kim Kardashian Goes Topless At Dinner Before Causing Outrage Over Shocking Pet Snake
Will Smith Just Accepted The Ultimate YouTube Challenge And No One Can Believe He Said Yes
Is Kourtney Kardashian's Romance With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima On The Rocks?
Teen Mom UK Series 3 First Look: Amber Butler Admits She’s ‘Nervous’ To Meet Ex Ste Rankine’s New Girlfriend As She Prepares For House-Warming Party
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits She Was ‘Really Angry’ That Stephanie Snowdon ‘Lied’ As The Lasses React To Their Radge Fight - EXCLUSIVE
Who Is Charlotte Hughes? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach OG
Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid And More Fashion Month AW18 Inspo You Need In Your Life
12 Awkward AF Boners All Guys Have Had
Harry Potter
This New Harry Potter Game For Your Phone Will Make You Feel Like You're In Hogwarts
Ratchet &amp; Clank
Here's How To Get A Cheap PlayStation Plus Subscription
Cardi B
Cardi B Opens Up About Meeting Her Idol Madonna on Instragram
Tomb Raider
Alicia Vikander Admits There Is A Lack Of Women In Tomb Raider

More From Bella Hadid

David Beckham Side Eyeing Bella Hadid Is The Awkward Celeb Moment We Never Saw Coming
11 Pairs Of Tiny Sunglasses To Complete Your Bella Hadid Transformation
Fans Are Divided Over Gigi And Bella Hadid Posing Naked Together For Vogue
Bella Hadid Poses In A Black Thong And Strapless Bra In Saucy Instagram Shot
Bella Hadid Completely Styled Out An Accidental Nip-Slip On The Catwalk
Gigi and Bella Support New York sport
Gigi Hadid And Bella Hadid Took Zayn Malik's Mum For On Epic Girls' Night
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd
Are Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Officially Back Together Already?
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid And Hailey Baldwin Are In The Bahamas On The Girls Trip Of Dreams RN
This Is How Celebs Celebrated Thanksgiving 2017
Did Drake Ghost Bella Hadid?
Bella Hadid Just Proved She Doesn't Have Any Bad Blood With Selena Gomez
Miguel performs on the catwalk alongside model Bella Hadid at the 2017 Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai
Watch Miguel Perform 'Pineapple Skies' To Bella Hadid At The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Long-Term Plans With Stephen Bear 'Terrified' Her Mum
Kim Kardashian posing in an industrial kitchen
Kim Kardashian Gets Rinsed For Sexy New Picture
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Gushes About 'Very Sexy' Josh Ritchie As They Strip Down To Their Underwear
Life
12 Awkward AF Boners All Guys Have Had
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits She Was ‘Really Angry’ That Stephanie Snowdon ‘Lied’ As The Lasses React To Their Radge Fight - EXCLUSIVE
Kim Kardashian Goes Topless At Dinner Before Causing Outrage Over Shocking Pet Snake
Teen Mom UK Series 3 First Look: Amber Butler Admits She’s ‘Nervous’ To Meet Ex Ste Rankine’s New Girlfriend As She Prepares For House-Warming Party
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Got A Massive Tribute Tattoo For His Son Chester
Niall Horan
Niall Horan Unveils Cinematic Music Video for 'On the Loose'
Marnie Simpson Looks Incredible In A Seriously Revealing Knitted Red Dress
David Beckham Side Eyeing Bella Hadid Is The Awkward Celeb Moment We Never Saw Coming
Is Kourtney Kardashian's Romance With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima On The Rocks?