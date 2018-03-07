David Beckham Side Eyeing Bella Hadid Is The Awkward Celeb Moment We Never Saw Coming

Let's face it, if you spotted supermodel Bella Hadid sitting right in front of you at a football match you would probably struggle to keep your eyes off of her.

Only that's exactly what happened to David Beckham during a Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid match at the Parcs des Princes Stadium on Tuesday, and things got awks af.

The pair just so happened to be seated no more than two feet away from each other, and they were spotted engaging in a pretty pleasant introduction, shaking hands and enjoying a chat before the match.

But once the game was underway, David couldn't help but sneak a cheeky glance at the babe.

The former footballer struggled to choose between the ball or Bella, and he displayed what can only be described as an epic portion of side-eye mid-match.

We're obsessed, but we can't help but think he looks kinda unimpressed. Maybe she was throwing a little too much support behind the wrong team?

Meanwhile, Bella's attention was fixated totally and utterly on the game with a serious concentration face on.

We all know how seriously that gal takes her sport.

Obvs, David's side-eye was just a momentary thing, and he spent the majority of the match enjoying watching his former team (Real Madrid) win the match 1-2.

