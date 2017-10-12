Bella Hadid

Did Bella Hadid's Mum Yolanda Just Confirm She Is Dating Drake?

Yolanda Hadid just commented on the Bella/Drake dating rumours.

Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 11:24

What are mums good for if not over-sharing details about their kids lives, eh? Just ask Yolanda Hadid, who just got quizzed about the rumours her daughter Bella Hadid is dating Drake.

Gossip first started to spread that the pair could be a thing in June. While things went pretty quiet for a while, Andy Cohen took it upon himself to bring the rumours back up as Bella and Gigi Hadid's mum was a guest on his show, Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

Check out MTV News to see Vicky Pattison exclusively open up about leaving I'm A Celeb Extra Camp for the very first time...

The host asked Yolanda just about everything he could about her supermodels daughters in a game of 'Super Momdel', including whether Bella cares that her ex The Weeknd is now dating Selena Gomez. 

She revealed: "Not anymore I think." Andy went on to ask if it's true that Bella is dating Drake, which prompted Yolanda to exclaim: "Are you kidding? What are we here?"

Getty

"He threw her a 21st birthday party.. You were there" Andy reminded Yolanda, as she smiled and jokingly said: "Oh, I didn't know that."

Pushing for an answer, Yolanda went on to say: "I mean.. they're friends."

Getty

So Yolanda may have friend-zoned Drake for Bella, but the whole exchange left fans pretty unconvinced: "Ok. From Yolanda's reaction, Bella's dating Drake," wrote one fan.

"So clearly Bella is dating Drake," wrote another.

Is Bella Hadid Dating Drake? | WWHL

Who knows, Maybe they are just really good pals? Either way, we could have really used a pal like that to throw us an awesome 21st birthday party. 

