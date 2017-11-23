Bella Hadid

Did Drake Ghost Bella Hadid?

Nothing more awkward than the permanent silent treatment.

Rachel Davies-Day
Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 09:59

While it looks like Bella Hadid is hanging out with her ex bae The Weekend again rn, back when he was still dating Selena Gomez the model was largely rumoured to be dating rapper Drake.

And you would be forgiven for thinking the pair fizzled out as a result of The Weeknd knocking on her door again after Sel went back to her ex Justin Bieber, but that may not be the case.

A source reportedly told Us Weekly that things actually ground to a halt when Drake 'ghosted' Bella.

If you're lucky enough to have been spared the heartache of being ghosted, it's basically when the person you're dating/talking to completely disappears out of your life without so much as a farewell Whatsapp.

"Things ended over text when he basically ghosted her," says the source before adding: "They are no longer talking."

Awkward! But let's be honest, there's no telling how serious the A-listers really were about their relationship (if there was even a 'relationship' there at all). They were first linked in June and then again when Drake celebrated her 21st birthday with her in early October.

The pair never really commented on their fling, but a few sources reckoned they were casually dating.

While things may or may not have fizzled out due to a case of permanent silent treatment, it doesn't seem like Bella is too fussed seeing as she seems to be chilling with The Weeknd again after he was spotted leaving her apartment.

We can hardly keep up with this lot!

 

