Bella Hadid

Do These Matching Instagram Posts Prove That Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Are Back On?

This isn't exactly subtle.

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 - 09:59

While the entire world was preoccupied with rumours that Drake penned ‘Finesse’ about Bella Hadid, she was busy dropping a load of hints that her relationship with ex-boyfriend The Weeknd is back on.

The pair are said to have spent cosy weekend hanging out at his spectacular $17 million Hidden Hills mansion, and pictures from their Instagram accounts suggest they’re more than happy for the public to know about it.

Getty

Exhibit A involves a snap uploaded to the 21-year-old’s Instagram Stories on June 30th. The image features a head-on view of the impressive property taken from a poolside angle. 

Oh, and who is that mysterious man standing directly in the middle of the balcony? Could it be...?

Instagram/BellaHadid

Fast forward to July 3rd and The Weeknd has dropped his own, zoomed-in version of the image – which, aside from confirming he has great posture – has also given us an excellent view of those impressive monochrome dog-houses.

Seriously, where can we put down a deposit? 

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

Us Weekly have also claimed that the pair were “snuggled up in the back corner” of a Beverly Hills restaurant just one day afrer the snaps were taken, with an eyewitness claiming they were “very sweet and laughing/whispering with each other”.

While neither have officially confirmed their reunion, an insider told E! back in April: “They are just getting back to a good place. She loves hanging out with Abel and they always have fun together and is very hopeful of their future relationship." 

Babel forever.

