Do These Matching Instagram Posts Prove That Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Are Back On?
This isn't exactly subtle.
While the entire world was preoccupied with rumours that Drake penned ‘Finesse’ about Bella Hadid, she was busy dropping a load of hints that her relationship with ex-boyfriend The Weeknd is back on.
The pair are said to have spent cosy weekend hanging out at his spectacular $17 million Hidden Hills mansion, and pictures from their Instagram accounts suggest they’re more than happy for the public to know about it.
Exhibit A involves a snap uploaded to the 21-year-old’s Instagram Stories on June 30th. The image features a head-on view of the impressive property taken from a poolside angle.
Oh, and who is that mysterious man standing directly in the middle of the balcony? Could it be...?
Fast forward to July 3rd and The Weeknd has dropped his own, zoomed-in version of the image – which, aside from confirming he has great posture – has also given us an excellent view of those impressive monochrome dog-houses.
Seriously, where can we put down a deposit?
Us Weekly have also claimed that the pair were “snuggled up in the back corner” of a Beverly Hills restaurant just one day afrer the snaps were taken, with an eyewitness claiming they were “very sweet and laughing/whispering with each other”.
While neither have officially confirmed their reunion, an insider told E! back in April: “They are just getting back to a good place. She loves hanging out with Abel and they always have fun together and is very hopeful of their future relationship."
Babel forever.