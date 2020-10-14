Bella Hadid

Everything We Know So Far About Bella Hadid’s Rumoured Boyfriend Duke Nicholson

Famous relative check

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 - 09:23

It’s being reported that Bella Hadid is now dating an actor called Duke Nicholson, who happens to be the grandson of famous star Jack Nicholson.

According to Page Six, Bella and the 21-year-old have been a couple for “at least the last month.” They’re said to have celebrated Bella’s recent birthday together before she headed on a tropical island getaway with close friends. 

Getty

The publication claims Bella and Duke are keeping things low-key for the time being.

You might recognise Duke from some of his recent roles. He featured in Jordan Peele's 2019 horror film Us and appeared on the cover of Lana Del Rey's album Norman F**king Rockwell!

He’s also set to star in the upcoming drama film Dreamland, which features a long list of big names including Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, Lily-Rose Depp, and Lost's Evangeline Lilly.

Getty

This would be Bella’s first public romance since the end of her on-off relationship with The Weeknd. The pair were first linked in 2015 and went through several ups and downs before finally calling it quits in 2019.

As for Duke, we don’t know much about his personal life as he doesn’t seem to have an Instagram account. A Hollywood Reporter profile on Duke published in 2019 described him as “6-foot-1 with shaggy hair and striking, almost menacing looks.”

Getty

In a recent Instagram post about her birthday celebrations, Bella said she feels “really lucky” this year. 

Do you think these two are a good match?

