Bella And Gigi Hadid's Cousin Is A Plus Size Model And Those Genes Are Powerful

It turns out that some families just have all the luck in the world when it comes to inheriting perfect genes and the Hadid clan have clearly hit the jackpot multiple times.

Other than the fact that Bella and Gigi are single-handedly dominating the modelling scene at the moment, fans have now stumbled across their gorgeous secret cousin, Joann van den Herik.

The eighteen-year-old is the daughter of one of Yolanda Hadid's siblings, and has only recently been signed as a plus size model with International Model Management and Maxime Models.

For anyone wondering why the trio aren't always hanging out together on Instagram, Joann is currently based in Holland - where Real Housewives fans will know Yolanda grew up as a teenager.

The model is a huge champion of body-positivity and writes some pretty powerful captions underneath her Insta uploads.

"My legs aren't skinny and my ass is far from perfect. But I learned to love them. It's still very hard, because the beauty image of society haven't changed at all, but I decided I don't give a shit about what society thinks," she began.

"I want to make people feel good about themselves because everyone deserves to love themselves because EVERYONE IS BEAUTIFUL IN THEIR OWN WAY! Doesn't matter if you're black, white, thin, thick, have a small ass or a fat one (😜), you have every right to be confident and to love yourself."

With her combination of dewy skin, girl-next-door looks, and body-empowering ethos we can see her joining Bella and Gigi as an in-demand model in no time.