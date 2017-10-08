Bella Hadid

Bella And Gigi Hadid's Cousin Is A Plus Size Model And Those Genes Are Powerful

Joann van den Herik is the eighteen year-old daughter of one of Yolanda Hadid's siblings.

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 15:10

It turns out that some families just have all the luck in the world when it comes to inheriting perfect genes and the Hadid clan have clearly hit the jackpot multiple times. 

Other than the fact that Bella and Gigi are single-handedly dominating the modelling scene at the moment, fans have now stumbled across their gorgeous secret cousin, Joann van den Herik.

The eighteen-year-old is the daughter of one of Yolanda Hadid's siblings, and has only recently been signed as a plus size model with International Model Management and Maxime Models.

For anyone wondering why the trio aren't always hanging out together on Instagram, Joann is currently based in Holland - where Real Housewives fans will know Yolanda grew up as a teenager.

I smile today because I'm so happy to be alive and healthy. I'm happy I can get out of bed every morning and I'm happy I can do things I love and I have people that love me. I'm happy to have this platform where I can share my ups and downs, my life, my insecurities. I'm happy I had the opportunity to get past my insecurities and to better my life, my health and my mindset. I'm happy I got the chance to accept myself and I want to help you guys accept yourselves too. You're unique, you're you. And you have a reason to smile, because: you're so beautiful and sweet and kind. Never let anyone tell you otherwise, never let anyone get you down. Your mindset is all that matters, you will never get happy by changing your appearance over and over again. The only way you can be happy and SMILE everyday is when you change your mindset and accept and love all the things you do have. Like a big booty 😏 What are your reasons to smile today?💕 #Smile #EmbraceYourCurves #LoveYourself #MyJourney

The model is a huge champion of body-positivity and writes some pretty powerful captions underneath her Insta uploads. 

"My legs aren't skinny and my ass is far from perfect. But I learned to love them. It's still very hard, because the beauty image of society haven't changed at all, but I decided I don't give a shit about what society thinks," she began. 

"I want to make people feel good about themselves because everyone deserves to love themselves because EVERYONE IS BEAUTIFUL IN THEIR OWN WAY! Doesn't matter if you're black, white, thin, thick, have a small ass or a fat one (😜), you have every right to be confident and to love yourself."

HAPPY BIRTHDAY FROM HOLLAND! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ You're turning 21 now, I feel like your little baby cousin lol! I'm sad I can't be there on your birthday, so I'll just make you happy this way. Bels, you're one of the best people in the world. You're spreading your light and happiness around everyone you meet and I'm so proud that I get to call a hardworking, kind, loving, beautiful person like you my cousin!! Everything you do inspires me, not just because you are working your ass off but also because with every step you take you try to help other people and better the world. I wish we could see each other more often, but I know that we are connected by love & family and that's what matters most. MAKE IT THE BEST DAY EVER !!! I love you, thank you for being you!! 💛👭🌼 @bellahadid

With her combination of dewy skin, girl-next-door looks, and body-empowering ethos we can see her joining Bella and Gigi as an in-demand model in no time.

 

 

 

 

 

