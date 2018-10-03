How Bella And Gigi Hadid Reportedly Feel About Kendall Jenner Dating Their Little Brother

Most people might cringe at the idea of their best friend dating their sibling, but Bella and Gigi Hadid are reportedly fully on board with model pal Kendall Jenner dating their little brother.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was first linked to Anwar Hadid back in June, when they were spotted "in the middle of a heavy makeout sesh" during The Council of Fashion Designers of American Awards after party.

Getty

The pair went their separate ways soon after, with Kendall enjoying a short-lived summer romance with NBA player, Ben Simmons. Even so, it looks like cupid has now fired another arrow in their direction.

Insiders have told People that the former couple are now very much back on again, with a sneaky source confirming they are "very very together” and that the Hadid sisters genuinely think it’s a great thing.

"They actually kind of like it", the insider said. "They all hang out together and Gigi and Bella actually think they’re good together. Their friends think it’s a little weird, but it works."

Getty

Hinting that they don’t really get in the way of each other’s personal relationships, the source went on to add that neither of the girls are overly protective of their brother and feel sure that he can always hold his own.

“Gigi and Bella wouldn’t be bothered by it,” they continued. “Anwar is a total ladies man, so it does seem random that he and Kendall would hook up, but also expected."

We ship it.