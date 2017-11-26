Bella Hadid

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid And Hailey Baldwin Are In The Bahamas On The Girls Trip Of Dreams RN

The models are living their best Bahamababes lives.

Rachel Davies-Day
Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 10:10

Just when you thought nothing could ever top yours and your besties last excursion to Ibiza, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin have just embarked on the girls trip to shut down ALL girls trips, like, ever.

While the weather looks painfully stunning, it's fair to say the Supermodels have taken the Bahamas by absolute storm. Plus, they're giving us all kinds of swimwear envy while we're just over here trying to find a puffa jacket big enough to save our souls from this blistering cold.

Hit play on the video to find out exactly how rich the Victoria's Secret models actually are...

Not jealous at all though. Also joining the girl squad are fellow models Isabella Peschardt, Camila Morrone, singer Justine Skye as well as photographer Renell Medrano.

Everyone on the trip has pretty much taken over our Insta feeds with the Bahama's blue skies, crystal clear ocean and not to mention their incredible bods.

Instagram/KendallJenner

It certainly seems like everyone is having the time of their lives, with Kendall sharing some candid vids from a casual yacht ride, which she aptly captioned "moments ❤️." 

The uploads speak for themselves tbh...

moments ❤️

moments ❤️

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

🌈

🌈

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

luv u all

luv u all

A post shared by The Purple Unicorn (@justineskye) on

💙

💙

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

GOODLOVE

GOODLOVE

A post shared by The Purple Unicorn (@justineskye) on

lil bb

lil bb

A post shared by Isabella Peschardt (@ibellapeschardt) on

🐬☀️

🐬☀️

A post shared by Camila Morrone (@camimorrone) on

Renzo

Renzo

A post shared by Renell Medrano (@renellaice) on

Okay so when we said we weren't jealous, we definitely lied. Currently googling flights to the Bahamas as we speak.

If anything though we are just grateful for the vacay style inspo, and of course we've been taking notes on some those incredible poses. Happy holidays gals!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

