Scientists Have Just Declared Bella Hadid The Most Beautiful Woman In The World



Science has just confirmed that Bella Hadid is the most beautiful woman in the world according to a mathematical equation known as Beauty Phi devised by the ancient Greeks.

The ‘Golden Ratio Of Beauty’ takes into account the positioning of the lips, nose, chin and jawline. This particular study was compiled by a Harley Street clinic surgeon called Dr Julian De Silva.

Getty

He used digital facial mapping to analyse how celebrities’ faces matched up to the ancient formula. The results probably won’t come as a surprise to most people, with Beyonce, Amber Heard, and Ariana Grande making the top five of perfect matches.

Still, the supermodel easily secured her first-place position with her face coming in at an incredible 94.35% match for the ratio. Queen B came in at a respectable second place with a score of 92.44%.

Getty

The doctor opened up about the results of his study, saying: “Bella Hadid was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection.

He added: “She had the highest overall reading for her chin which, with a score of 99.7%, is only 0.3% away from being the perfect shape. Bella also came second behind Scarlett Johansson for the positioning of her eyes.

Getty

“Beyoncé ran her a close second, scoring the highest marks for the shape of her face (99.6%) and getting very high scores for her eyes, brow area and lips.”

All in all, it’s not a bad day to be Bella.