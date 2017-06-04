Sounds Like The Rumoured Romance Between Bella Hadid And Anthony Joshua Is Heating Up

Bella Hadid and boxer Anthony Joshua are said to be toally head over heels for each other following reports the pair have started dating.

Rumours went wild last month that the pair had grown close and started dating - and now fresh sources are claiming the romance between the American reality star-turned model and the British athlete is going swimmingly.

“Bella and Anthony just clicked, right from the moment they met, and there was an instant attraction,” a source told HollywoodLife.com.

“Bella hasn’t felt this attracted to someone since she broke up with Abel [Tesfaye - aka The Weeknd] and she’s super psyched that she’s met somebody that she fancies at last,” the source continued.

“She hasn’t been able to stop thinking about Anthony since they met, and they text and WhatsApp each other regularly,” the source explained.

While Bella and Anthony first met at the 2016 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London last September, it is believed they didn’t start falling for each other until May this year.

“Bella wanted to take her time and mend her heart fully before allowing herself to have feelings for a man again, and it seems that she’s finally there,” the source said - touching on Bella’s breakup from The Weeknd last November.

“Anthony is hot, smart, successful, funny, and single—the perfect combination!” the source added.

