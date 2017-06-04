Bella Hadid

Sounds Like The Rumoured Romance Between Bella Hadid And Anthony Joshua Is Heating Up

Bella is moving on from The Weeknd

Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 14:18

Bella Hadid and boxer Anthony Joshua are said to be toally head over heels for each other following reports the pair have started dating.

Rumours went wild last month that the pair had grown close and started dating - and now fresh sources are claiming the romance between the American reality star-turned model and the British athlete is going swimmingly.

Getty
“Bella and Anthony just clicked, right from the moment they met, and there was an instant attraction,” a source told HollywoodLife.com.

“Bella hasn’t felt this attracted to someone since she broke up with Abel [Tesfaye - aka The Weeknd] and she’s super psyched that she’s met somebody that she fancies at last,” the source continued.

“She hasn’t been able to stop thinking about Anthony since they met, and they text and WhatsApp each other regularly,” the source explained.

Getty
While Bella and Anthony first met at the 2016 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London last September, it is believed they didn’t start falling for each other until May this year.

“Bella wanted to take her time and mend her heart fully before allowing herself to have feelings for a man again, and it seems that she’s finally there,” the source said - touching on Bella’s breakup from The Weeknd last November.

“Anthony is hot, smart, successful, funny, and single—the perfect combination!” the source added.

Want more romance in your life? Watch 7 Reality TV Show Crossover Couples That Left Us Shook...

Latest News

11 Things You Didn't Know About Scarlett Moffatt

Who Is Marty McKenna? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Geordie Shore Star

Where are the Beauty School Cop Outs cast now?

Beauty School Cop Outs: What Ever Happened To The Cast?

Ariana’s Emotional Tribute: An Inside Account Of One Love Manchester

All The Pictures From One Love Manchester

One Love Manchester's Most Incredible Duets

One Love Manchester: The Most Inspiring, Emotional Speeches

Global Terror Attacks: We Stand Together

Sounds Like The Rumoured Romance Between Bella Hadid And Anthony Joshua Is Heating Up

13 Reasons Why Showrunner Reveals Season 2 Hints

Is This The Latest Star To Sign Up To Celebrity Big Brother?

iam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her And She Went Bright Red Over His Crush

Are Liam Payne And Cheryl Planning Their Next Baby Already?

Marnie Simpson And Geordie Shore Newbie Chelsea Barber Still Aren’t Speaking Over Aaron Chalmers

Marnie Simpson Shares Her Bed With Sophie Kasaei As She Continues To Move On From Lewis Bloor

Harry Styles Makes Bizarre Revelation He Was Once Asked To Be The Face Of 'Shewee'

Details Of Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester Benefit Revealed As Star Confirms The Concert Will Go Ahead Following London Attack

Ariana Grande Leads Tributes To Victims Of London Terror Attack

James Charles MUA shares fidget spinner beauty hack

Fidget Spinner Contouring Is Now A Thing Thanks To MUA James Charles

Jade Thirwell reveals she had an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction in Germany

Jade Thirwall Admits To Super Embarrassing Boob Wardrobe Malfunction 

Kendall Jenner is unhappy that Caitlyn Jenner has been negative about their family

Kendall Jenner Speaks Out About Caitlyn Jenner Dissing The Kardashians 

MTV will livestream Ariana Grande&#039;s One Love Manchester benefit concert

MTV Will Livestream Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester Benefit Concert

More From Bella Hadid

Celebrity

Sounds Like The Rumoured Romance Between Bella Hadid And Anthony Joshua Is Heating Up

Celebrity

Bella And Gigi Hadid's Father Could Go To Jail Over His Crazy New Mansion

Celebrity

Bella Hadid Had The Best Reaction When She Bumped Into Joe Jonas At Cannes

Style

Bella Hadid Takes The Naked Dress To A Whole New Level At The amfAR Gala At Cannes

Style

Bella Hadid Debuts An Especially Drastic Hair Transformation And We're Hugely Into It

Celebrity

Bella Hadid And Anthony Joshua Have Been ‘Flirting Up A Storm’ After Meeting At GQ Party

Celebrity

Bella Hadid Gropes Emily Ratajkowski And It's Left Us Flustered AF

Style

Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Went On A Secret Island Getaway And The Pics Are Ridic

Celebrity

Bella Hadid Is Completely Unfazed By The Weeknd Moving On With Selena Gomez

Celebrity

Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Just Threw The Ultimate Shade At Bella Hadid

Celebrity

Bella Hadid Came Face-To-Face With The Weeknd On The Catwalk And It Was Awkward AF

Style

Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Wore The Unlikeliest Outfits At The LOVE Magazine Afterparty

Trending Articles

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Have Zahida Allen and Sean Pratt split?
TV Shows

Have Zahida Allen And Sean Pratt Split After Her Kiss With Scotty T On Geordie Shore?

Marnie Simpson And Geordie Shore Newbie Chelsea Barber Still Aren’t Speaking Over Aaron Chalmers
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Shares Her Bed With Sophie Kasaei As She Continues To Move On From Lewis Bloor

Zahida Allen is fighting to win back Sean Pratt after Scotty T cheating drama
Celebrity

Zahida Allen’s Trying To Work Things Out With Sean Pratt: ‘Some Things Are Worth Fighting For’

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

TV Shows

Check Out These Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 14 Episode #11!

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals How Rubbing Herself Against A Desk Got Her In Trouble At School

The Geordie Shore family are &#039;devastated&#039; about Sam&#039;s shock exit
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Admits The Family Are 'Absolutely Devastated' About Sam Bentham's Shock Exit - EXCLUSIVE

MTV will livestream Ariana Grande&#039;s One Love Manchester benefit concert
Celebrity

MTV Will Livestream Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester Benefit Concert

Jade Thirwell reveals she had an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction in Germany
Celebrity

Jade Thirwall Admits To Super Embarrassing Boob Wardrobe Malfunction 

Celebrity

Sounds Like The Rumoured Romance Between Bella Hadid And Anthony Joshua Is Heating Up

iam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her And She Went Bright Red Over His Crush
Celebrity

Are Liam Payne And Cheryl Planning Their Next Baby Already?