Bella Thorne And Mod Sun Are Feuding After She Posted Their ‘Wedding’ Video Online



Bella Thorne has fallen out with ex-boyfriend Mod Sun after he’s accused her of cashing in by sharing a video of their “wedding ceremony” online.

The actor had published the footage to promote a book of poetry she’s written titled The Life of a Wannabe Mogul. The video itself features a voiceover of a poem written about her experience with depression.

Despite the artistic vibe of the video, Mod Sun is clearly unhappy that she’s made a private moment public: “Seriously…..don’t use our wedding video to promote ur book. Don’t disrespect my idea of what love is…

He then argued that the symbolic ceremony was real to him: “If u were faking it that day then u really are an amazing actress. Stop being intentionally hurtful to people healing."

Seriously.....don’t use our wedding video to promote ur book. Don’t disrespect my idea of what love is...if u were faking it that day then u really are an amazing actress. Stop being intentionally hurtful to people healing. — new song out now (@MODSUN) August 7, 2019

In response, Bella tweeted an image of alleged text messages where he seems to give her permission to use the video to promote her book.

She added: “After we broke up..U just keep lying and u won’t stop, I was trying to remember how beautiful we were sad. V sad u brought us to this [sic],” before claiming that he broke up with her on the anniversary of her father’s death.

After we broke up..,U just keep lying and u won’t stop, I was trying to remember how beautiful we were sad. V sad u brought us to this. pic.twitter.com/VRtZ1qeLJh — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 7, 2019

Mod has since revealed that he gave her permission to use the video months ago and is shocked by her decision to post it now. The couple had dated for over a year before breaking up back in April and it sounds like their split hasn’t exactly been amicable.

Can’t we all be friends?