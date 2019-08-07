Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne And Mod Sun Are Feuding After She Posted Their ‘Wedding’ Video Online

Friday, August 9, 2019 - 10:10


Bella Thorne has fallen out with ex-boyfriend Mod Sun after he’s accused her of cashing in by sharing a video of their “wedding ceremony” online.

The actor had published the footage to promote a book of poetry she’s written titled The Life of a Wannabe Mogul. The video itself features a voiceover of a poem written about her experience with depression. 

This poem is one of my favorites depression. If u don’t struggle with depression then you don’t know that, depression isn’t being sad some times and u need a pick me up. Depression is something that is deep inside that just stays there. It’s an overwhelming/underwhelming feeling that stays by your side. In your happiest moments of life you can still feel that underlying sadness creeping in reminding you to work on your mental state. That’s why I put depression over this video. It was my best description visually. I didn’t wanna show me in a room sad alone, because many people think u should just “cheer up” or “go have some fun” “hang with your friends” “go party get out of the house!” “ no wonder why ur lonely!” But none of that helps. I hope this poem helps u. I love u and ur not alone. Ps. No, mod and I never really got married, this was one of his bday presents he wanted :) so my friends and I threw together a beautiful night of laughter. #thelifeofawannabemogul

Despite the artistic vibe of the video, Mod Sun is clearly unhappy that she’s made a private moment public: “Seriously…..don’t use our wedding video to promote ur book. Don’t disrespect my idea of what love is… 

He then argued that the symbolic ceremony was real to him: “If u were faking it that day then u really are an amazing actress. Stop being intentionally hurtful to people healing."

In response, Bella tweeted an image of alleged text messages where he seems to give her permission to use the video to promote her book.

She added: “After we broke up..U just keep lying and u won’t stop, I was trying to remember how beautiful we were sad. V sad u brought us to this [sic],” before claiming that he broke up with her on the anniversary of her father’s death.

Mod has since revealed that he gave her permission to use the video months ago and is shocked by her decision to post it now. The couple had dated for over a year before breaking up back in April and it sounds like their split hasn’t exactly been amicable.

Can’t we all be friends?

