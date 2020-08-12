Bella Thorne 'Breaks OnlyFans Record' By Allegedly Earning $1 Million In 24 Hours

Bella Thorne has reportedly broken an OnlyFans record by making $1 million within 24 hours of joining the subscription site.

Page Six allege she’s the first person to make that amount of money in the space of a day, with Bella herself telling the Los Angeles Times that she earned an incredible $2 million in less than a week of joining the platform.

Bella charges fans $20 a month to subscribe to her page, which offers a more revealing and intimate look at her life. Bella previously clarified that she won’t be posting nude images or videos on the site.

“OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgment, and without being bullied online for being me," she told Paper.

Bella has opened up about what she’ll be doing with her extra income, telling the Los Angeles Times that the money will go towards charity and her production company.

She’ll also be using her OnlyFans experience as research for a movie she wants to make with director Sean Baker: “What does a platform like this do to its users?” she said. “What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans?"

“How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course."

Other celebrities who use OnlyFans include Cardi B, Swae Lee, Blac Chyna, and Tana Mongeau.