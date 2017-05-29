Bella Thorne Insists Her And Gregg Sulkin Aren’t Back Together And Here's Why

Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin want everyone to know that just because they’ve remained the best of friends since breaking up, doesn’t mean they’re getting back together anytime soon.

After being spotted in LA together earlier this month, Bella explained to Complex that it’s all down to what they went through during their relationship that has kept them close.

"Gregg and I are so close — we hang out all the time," she explained, adding that the Brit actor "helped me grow up and helped me through such an important and impactful time in my life. He has such great intentions."

But she didn’t stop there, going on to add that “this guy is in-f*cking-credibly nice and obviously ridiculously good looking and funny and charming.”

Okay so when you put it like that it would just be silly to not have such a human in your life.

Anyone else want a Gregg of their own? Yeah, us too.