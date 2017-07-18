Bella Thorne Explains Her And Scott Disick 'Were Never Involved Sexually'

Ever since Bella Thorne was spotted hanging out with Scott Disick in Cannes, and then again at his house last month, the rumour mill has been working over time.

But it’s not like Bella hasn’t denied such suggestions, having already explained once that they aren’t romantically involved.

So when the Famous In Love actress appeared on The Jenny McCarthy Show on SiriusXM recently, she made it crystal clear where their relationship is at.

When asked if her and Scott were “still involved” in a physical sense, she replied: “We were never involved sexually.”

Bella added that she’s "very friendly with Kylie, and Kendall. Kylie and I used to be really close. As far as I know, they're supes chill. I didn't have any problem with them."

But she wasn’t exactly aware of what she was getting herself into when hanging with Scott, admitting she’s not seen much of KUWTK.

"I've never seen Keeping Up With The Kardashians," she says. "I've seen one episode, when I first started talking to Scott, and people were like 'oh yeah, you gotta see who he is' and I was like 'I don't want to.'"

Alas curiousity got the better of her.

"I saw it and I was like, it's really unfortunate that there's always somebody that people kind of pick on in shows and series, and theres always like that character that like people beat up on a little bit, and I feel like a little bit that's him on the show. At least the episode I saw.”

No no, that’s most episodes.

