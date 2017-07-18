Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne Explains Her And Scott Disick 'Were Never Involved Sexually'

The Famous In Love actress has denied rumours suggesting her and Scott Disick were

Lucy Bacon
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 09:29

Ever since Bella Thorne was spotted hanging out with Scott Disick in Cannes, and then again at his house last month, the rumour mill has been working over time.

But it’s not like Bella hasn’t denied such suggestions, having already explained once that they aren’t romantically involved.

Getty

So when the Famous In Love actress appeared on The Jenny McCarthy Show on SiriusXM recently, she made it crystal clear where their relationship is at.

When asked if her and Scott were “still involved” in a physical sense, she replied: “We were never involved sexually.”

Bella added that she’s "very friendly with Kylie, and Kendall. Kylie and I used to be really close. As far as I know, they're supes chill. I didn't have any problem with them."

But she wasn’t exactly aware of what she was getting herself into when hanging with Scott, admitting she’s not seen much of KUWTK.

"I've never seen Keeping Up With The Kardashians," she says. "I've seen one episode, when I first started talking to Scott, and people were like 'oh yeah, you gotta see who he is' and I was like 'I don't want to.'"

Alas curiousity got the better of her.

"I saw it and I was like, it's really unfortunate that there's always somebody that people kind of pick on in shows and series, and theres always like that character that like people beat up on a little bit, and I feel like a little bit that's him on the show. At least the episode I saw.”

No no, that’s most episodes.

Catch up on all of the celeb news that you need in your life right now >>>

Latest News

Louis Tomlinson opens up about dealing with fame in revealing new interview.

Louis Tomlinson Talks Getting ‘Swallowed Up’ By Fame In Revealing New Interview

Ed Sheeran Deletes His Twitter Account After Brutal Reaction To His Game Of Thrones Cameo

Our 10 Fave Things About 2017's Lovebox Weekender

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Won't Invite The Geordie Shore Cast To Her Wedding

People Are Pissed That Selena Gomez Is Being Compared to Martin Luther King Jr.

Sam Scott talks about his relationship with Ex On The Beach&#039;s Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry's Ex Sam Scott Opens Up About Failed Six Month Romance With The 'Psycho' Geordie Shore Star Ahead Of Ex On The Beach Debut - EXCLUSIVE

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Hints At Darker Season 2 As Lucy Hale Eyes Up Role

Stormzy's Love Island Tweet Causes Absolute Carnage Between Chris And Olivia

Taylor Swift Fans Are Reclaiming Snake Day A Year After Feud With Kim Kardashian

Bella Thorne denies her and Scott Disick are sexually involved.

Bella Thorne Explains Her And Scott Disick 'Were Never Involved Sexually'

Taylor Swift Wasn’t Carried Out Of Her Apartment In A Suitcase After All

The Vamps Are Outselling Ed Sheeran 2:1 In The Albums Chart

35 Hottest YA Beach Reads For Summer 2017

Beyoncé Now Has the Two Most Liked Photos on Instagram

12 Of The Best, Worst And Most Random AF Celebrity TV Cameos

This Teenager's Summer Wishlist Is Going Viral For All The Right Reasons

Zoella Launches New Beauty Range With Super Cute Brighton Launch

Tim Burton's Live Action Dumbo Remake Confirms Amazing A-List Cast

Piers Morgan Tried To Embarrass Love Island's Jonny And Things Got Weird

Bebe Rexha, Tinie Tempah, Steve Aoki & More Wow Crowds At MTV Presents Varna Beach In Bulgaria

More From Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne denies her and Scott Disick are sexually involved.
Celebrity

Bella Thorne Explains Her And Scott Disick 'Were Never Involved Sexually'

Bella Thorne and Blackbear go on romantic date night.
Celebrity

Bella Thorne Ditches Scott Disick For Rapper Blackbear On Date Night

Did Scott Disick Just Send Bella Thorne A Huge Bouquet Of Flowers Or What?

Bella Thorne And Scott Disick ‘Have An Understanding’ When It Comes To Their Relationship

It Looks Like Bella Thorne And Scott Disick Might Be Hanging Out Again

Bella Thorne Did A Sexy Bikini Photoshoot With A Burger Because Why The Hell Not

Bella Thorne Insists Her And Gregg Sulkin Aren’t Back Together And Here's Why

Bella Thorne Gets Real About Why Things Between Her And Scott Disick Didn't Work Out

Celebrity

Gregg Sulkin Spotted With Ex Bella Thorne As He Considers Her 'His Soulmate'

Celebrity

Bella Thorne Snaps And Deletes A Fully Topless Vid After Fans Spot A Nip Slip

Celebrity

Is Charlie Puth Moving On From Bella Thorne With Lea Michele?

Celebrity

Bella Thorne Reunites With Gregg Sulkin For Sexy Selfie On His Birthday Following Scott Disick Drama

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Has A Controversial Theory About Love Island's Gabby And Marcel

Vicky Pattison announces engagement to boyfriend John Noble.
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Gets Engaged To Boyfriend John Noble: "I Was Convinced He Was About To Break Up With Me!"

Celebrity

The Hilarious Messages Stephen Bear And Charlotte Crosby First Sent Each Other

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Gets A Massive Inking In Honour Of Emma McVey’s Naked Body

Kingdom Hearts 3

29 New Kingdom Hearts 3 Pics That Will Make Any Disney Fan Hyped AF

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Won't Invite The Geordie Shore Cast To Her Wedding

Music

This Is Your Chance To Ask Louis Tomlinson ANYTHING!

Celebrity

11 Reality Stars Who Have Totally Lost Their Shiz In Public

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Sam Scott talks about his relationship with Ex On The Beach&#039;s Chloe Ferry
TV Shows

Chloe Ferry's Ex Sam Scott Opens Up About Failed Six Month Romance With The 'Psycho' Geordie Shore Star Ahead Of Ex On The Beach Debut - EXCLUSIVE

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

Celebrity

Piers Morgan Tried To Embarrass Love Island's Jonny And Things Got Weird