Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne Just Gave The Greatest Response To A Twitter Troll Questioning Her Image

The actress knows how to deal with trolls.

Friday, August 4, 2017 - 10:46

Bella Thorne isn’t one of those celebs who just lets people @ her on Twitter without any sort of consequence, proving yet again this week that she just won’t stand for it.

The Famous In Love actress has already slammed that explicit video, set the record straight when it comes to her love life and hit back at body shamers so far this year, so what’s one more tweet?

It all kicked of when one Twitter user questioned how much Bella has changed since starting her career on the Disney channel.

They asked: “If ur plan is to be edgy and controversial then maybe you shouldn't have started ur career on Disney channel ???” 

To which Bella rightly responded: “You're right when I was about to live on the streets with no money and a whole family I shoulda turned down the offer🤤”

Well, she does have a point.

