Bella Thorne Opens Up About Her Mental Health After ‘Hack’ Leaks Risqué Photos

But was the Famous In Love actor actually hacked?

Monday, September 24, 2018 - 10:05

It seems as though Bella Thorne’s Instagram was potentially hacked over the weekend, as risqué photos of the star were ‘leaked’ onto her feed.

Three semi-risqué pics of the actor were uploaded to her account with the caption: “—(••÷[ [ ŚĻÄŸ ËM ] ]÷••— #SlayEm HACKED,” causing fans to suspect it wasn’t Bella actually posting. Although others are not too sure.

—(••÷[ [ ŚĻÄŸ ËM ] ]÷••— #SlayEm HACKED
—(••÷[ [ ŚĻÄŸ ËM ] ]÷••— #SlayEm HACKED

Fans were quick to point out that her upcoming movie Assignation Nation is based on hacking, and uses the same hashtag ‘#SlayEm’ in its marketing.

“GUYS! She wasn't hacked,” one commenter wrote. “This is promo for Assassination nation. The words 'Slay 'Em' was used, and I'm pretty sure these pics are frames from the film when her character, Reagan, gets hacked.”

And her latest post got personal, as it touched upon her personal mental health and that of others with some much-needed positivity.

—(••÷[ [ ŚĻÄŸ ËM ] ]÷••— #SlayEm
—(••÷[ [ ŚĻÄŸ ËM ] ]÷••— #SlayEm

Looking thoughtfully into a mirror while applying make up, Bella captioned the image with: “I’m up and down most of the time I’m sad and confused about everything but yet so certain.”

“I feel like my emotions are always all over the place and I can’t always contain them. I always wonder if I’ll find ME or is the person I’m looking at in the mirror..is that me? Is that all I have? Just me? [sic],” she went on to say.

She added that: “It’s not just me. It’s all of us. If you are having sad thoughts call the suicide hotline they won’t Judge you. They’ll listen.”

The post finished up with a promotion for another upcoming film Bella is in, Conrad and Michelle. The films premise surrounds mental health and suicide, and tells the true story of Conrad Roy.

I’m up and down most of the time I’m sad and confused about everything but yet so certain. I feel like my emotions are always all over the place and I can’t always contain them. I always wonder if I’ll find ME or is the person im looking at in the mirror..is that me? Is that all I have? Just me? It’s not just me. It’s all of us. If you are having sad thoughts call the suicide hotline they won’t Judge you. They’ll listen. Conrad and michelle premieres tonight. The heart of this story for me, revolves around our constant depression in this day and age. After you watch the movie look up the true story. We are ALL calling out in ways to be saved.

Conrad is a man who committed suicide after being encouraged to do so via text message by his girlfriend, Michelle Carter.

So, it looks as though Bella may be behind the ‘leaks’ herself in order to promote her two upcoming movies.

Especially since the ‘leaked’ photos on her account are yet to be deleted.

If you are thinking about suicide, please contact Samaritans on 116 123. All calls are free and will be answered in confidence.

