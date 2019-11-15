Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne Opens Up About The Benefits Of Being In A Polyamorous Relationship

She's currently dating boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo

Friday, November 15, 2019 - 09:37

Bella Thorne has opened up about what it’s really like being in a polyamorous relationship.

The actor has given an interview to Cosmopolitan where she discussed some of the decisions she makes in her personal life. Even though some people might find it confusing, the 22-year-old argues that there are many benefits to this kind of arrangement.

“Obviously, dating two people at once is a little difficult. I’m just with Ben now, so I’m not seeing any girl currently,” she began.

“If you're gonna date a guy and a girl at the same time, those people have to really fuck with each other. Or literally fuck with each other. You know what I'm saying? It's like, it really depends on finding the right mesh of two people.

“If it works, you can spend a weekend with two people and you're all hanging out and having fun and smoking, and like, sharing stories up late at night. Kind of having fun acting like children in that way.

In Bella’s experience, not everyone is fully on board with polymary right away. 

“A lot of my partners start out like “what?” and I’m like, “Bro, this is who I am.” So, you’re either down or you're not down and I totally understand if you're not down.”

Bella is currently in a relationship with Benjamin Mascolo, who she’s been seeing since April. Prior to that, she was in an open relationship with rapper Mod Sun and also dated YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

