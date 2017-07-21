Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne Slams Explicit Video Claiming To Be Her: ‘I Don’t Even Masturbate Like That’

The actress has stopped the rumours from going any further.

Friday, July 21, 2017 - 12:44

Bella Thorne has taken to Twitter to dispel any and all rumours that there’s a video online of her masturbating.

A clip surfaced on social media earlier this week of a person claiming to be the Famous In Love actress, saying: ‘Oh finally, I really needed a father.’

The video uses a clip from Bella’s Snapchat edited with clips of someone else masturbating. But because Bella doesn’t stand for such rumours she’s already taken to Twitter to slam the bizarre video.

She tweeted: ‘Hahahahaha wait you guys think this is real? Hahahaha. I don’t even masterbate like that. Where’s the vibrator thooo.’

Adding: ‘The worst part of this video is them making fun of the fact that I lost my father. You’re right. Me being daddyless is sooooo funny.’

The video reportedly first emerged back in 2016, only this time it reached Bella herself.

Just a reminder that you could find yourself in serious trouble for sharing explicit content online, so instead of passing it on hit that ‘report’ button and stop it from going any further.

Check out all of the latest celeb news you need in your life right now >>>

Latest News

The biggest My Super Sweet 16 tantrums EVER

The 12 Biggest Tantrums We've EVER Seen On My Super Sweet 16

DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller and The Vamps Rule This Week's Charts

Justin Bieber Has Been Banned From Performing In China

Bella Thorne says video claiming to be her masturbating is in fact an imposter.

Bella Thorne Slams Explicit Video Claiming To Be Her: ‘I Don’t Even Masturbate Like That’

From Trespassing to Thrift Shops, Bastille Give Us the Inside Scoop of Their 'Glory' Music Video

People Were Too Busy Watching Game Of Thrones To Bother With Porn

Zedd And Liam Payne Release Tour Video For ‘Get Low’ And We Want To Third Wheel So Badly

Single AF Jedward Casey Johnson

Single AF: It’s Official! The Celebs Have Left Their Paris Chateau And Their Search For Love Is Over

Liam Payne Insists He And Cheryl Won't Spoil Their Son Bear

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

11 Times Selena Gomez Was Your Ultimate Summer Style Crush

Teyana Taylor from Kanye West&#039;s &#039;Fade&#039; video once appeared on My Super Sweet 16

My Super Sweet 16: Remember When Kanye West's 'Fade' Video Star Teyana Taylor Threw This INCREDIBLE 80s-Themed Party?

If Selena Gomez owned a bakery the world would be a better place

If Selena Gomez Opened A Bakery…

YouTube Singer Greyson Chance Comes Out As Gay In Inspiring Post

New Music Round-Up: Lana Del Rey, Louis Tomlinson, Angel Haze and More

Louis Tomlinson’s Reaction To Harry Styles Starring In Dunkirk Will Make Your Day

Win VIP Tickets To V Festival 2017!

Celebs Who Got Real About The Spectrum Of Sexual Orientation And Gender Identity

LGBT sex education funny GIFs

The Basic LGBTQ+ Sex Education We Wish We'd Had At School

Louis Tomlinson Reveals His Late Mum Urged Him To Reconcile With Zayn Malik

More From Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne says video claiming to be her masturbating is in fact an imposter.
Celebrity

Bella Thorne Slams Explicit Video Claiming To Be Her: ‘I Don’t Even Masturbate Like That’

Bella Thorne denies her and Scott Disick are sexually involved.
Celebrity

Bella Thorne Explains Her And Scott Disick 'Were Never Involved Sexually'

Bella Thorne and Blackbear go on romantic date night.
Celebrity

Bella Thorne Ditches Scott Disick For Rapper Blackbear On Date Night

Did Scott Disick Just Send Bella Thorne A Huge Bouquet Of Flowers Or What?

Bella Thorne And Scott Disick ‘Have An Understanding’ When It Comes To Their Relationship

It Looks Like Bella Thorne And Scott Disick Might Be Hanging Out Again

Bella Thorne Did A Sexy Bikini Photoshoot With A Burger Because Why The Hell Not

Bella Thorne Insists Her And Gregg Sulkin Aren’t Back Together And Here's Why

Bella Thorne Gets Real About Why Things Between Her And Scott Disick Didn't Work Out

Celebrity

Gregg Sulkin Spotted With Ex Bella Thorne As He Considers Her 'His Soulmate'

Celebrity

Bella Thorne Snaps And Deletes A Fully Topless Vid After Fans Spot A Nip Slip

Celebrity

Is Charlie Puth Moving On From Bella Thorne With Lea Michele?

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Stephen Bear Leaves Fans Baffled After Claiming He And Charlotte Crosby Are Done

Celebrity

Love Island's Sam Responds To Gaz Beadle Lining Him Up For Geordie Shore

Chloe Ferry kicks off at Sam Scott for failing to give her attention on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Kicks Off At ‘Freak’ Ex Sam Scott For ‘Barely Touching’ Her

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Is Kyle Christie Moving On From Holly Hagan With David Hasselhoff's Daughter?

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Won't Invite The Geordie Shore Cast To Her Wedding

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison's Grandparents Reveal The Date She'll Get Married

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

Celebrity

Alfie Deyes Opens Up About Facing Harassment At His Home With Zoella

TV Shows

Chloe Ferry Confirms Exactly She Was Doing With That Knife In Ex On The Beach

Celebrity

Love Island’s Cally Jane Beech And Luis Morrison ‘Have Split’ Following The Birth Of Their Daughter

Bella Thorne says video claiming to be her masturbating is in fact an imposter.
Celebrity

Bella Thorne Slams Explicit Video Claiming To Be Her: ‘I Don’t Even Masturbate Like That’