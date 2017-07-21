Bella Thorne Slams Explicit Video Claiming To Be Her: ‘I Don’t Even Masturbate Like That’

Bella Thorne has taken to Twitter to dispel any and all rumours that there’s a video online of her masturbating.

A clip surfaced on social media earlier this week of a person claiming to be the Famous In Love actress, saying: ‘Oh finally, I really needed a father.’

The video uses a clip from Bella’s Snapchat edited with clips of someone else masturbating. But because Bella doesn’t stand for such rumours she’s already taken to Twitter to slam the bizarre video.

Hahahahaha wait you guys think this is real? Hahahaha. I don't even masterbate like that. Where's the vibrator thooo😭😂 — bella thorne (@bellathorne) July 21, 2017

The worst part of this video is them making fun of the fact that I lost my father. You're right. Me being daddyless is sooooo funny. — bella thorne (@bellathorne) July 21, 2017

She tweeted: ‘Hahahahaha wait you guys think this is real? Hahahaha. I don’t even masterbate like that. Where’s the vibrator thooo.’

Adding: ‘The worst part of this video is them making fun of the fact that I lost my father. You’re right. Me being daddyless is sooooo funny.’

The video reportedly first emerged back in 2016, only this time it reached Bella herself.

Just a reminder that you could find yourself in serious trouble for sharing explicit content online, so instead of passing it on hit that ‘report’ button and stop it from going any further.

