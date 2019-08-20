Bella Thorne Slams Jake Paul After He’s Spotted With Someone Who Isn’t Tana Mongeau

Bella Thorne has spoken up after images of Jake Paul eating at a restaurant with a woman who isn’t Tana Mongeau began doing the rounds on the internet.

Over the weekend, the YouTuber was pictured sharing a meal with “ex-girlfriend” Erika Costell, who he was said to have been dating in 2017 before admitting that their relationship was never real.

Getty

One fan called him out by writing: “Jake has used all the clout he can from [Tana Mongeau] so now he's over it and moving on to newer scandals that will bring him clout."

The fan tagged then Bella – Tana’s ex-girlfriend – in the comment and begged: "Help us get hot girl summer Tana back!!"

Bella retweeted the message and threw a bit of shade in Jake’s direction: "While her family is going thru some shit...not a good look Jake," she wrote with the addition of a sad-face emoji wearing a bandage.

While her family is going thru some shit... not a good look jake 🤕 https://t.co/NcccQ1yChm — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 19, 2019

Tana has seemingly addressed the drama on her own social-media account, parodying Ariana Grande’s 'Thank U, Next' with the message: “Even actually got married / And for Jake I'm so thankful / Except when he goes out to lunch with his ex / And I find out on Twitter.”

She also posted a short remark on Twitter saying: “lmao wtf.”

Update From Tana’s Instagram Story pic.twitter.com/oFtOLY0TgF — Hailey Levy (@HaileyLevy14) August 19, 2019

The pair “tied the knot” on July 28th after just two months of dating. It later became apparent that their marriage wasn’t legal, but Tana has always insisted that their relationship is totally genuine.