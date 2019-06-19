Bella Thorne Slams Whoopi Goldberg For Publicly Shaming Her Nude Photos

Bella Thorne has tearfully responded to Whoopi Goldberg’s comments about the release of her nude photos.

ICYMI, a hacker had been threatening to leak the images for some time, with Bella ultimately deciding to reclaim the power she has over her own body by publishing the photos herself.

Instagram

At the time, she added a pointed message to the hacker arguing that there’s nothing shameful about her sexuality: “F*ck u and the power u think you have over me.”

Despite most people praising her courage and strength of character, The View host Whoopi Goldberg had a very different opinion: “If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are. You don’t take nude pictures of yourself,” she began.

Getty

“Once you take that picture, it goes into the Cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants it, and if you don’t know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I’m sorry. You don’t get to do that.”

Bella was understandably hurt by her comments and pointed out that victim-blaming doesn’t help anyone: “I’m not gonna lie, I wanna say that I feel pretty disgusting. I feel pretty disgusting, Whoopi, knowing that everyone’s seen my sh*t.

Instagram

“And I just want to say that me watching this interview made me feel bad about myself. And I hope you’re happy. I really do. I hope you’re so f*cking happy....You’re so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation.”

Casual reminder that the only person who deserves to be shamed here is the hacker themselves.