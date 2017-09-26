Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne Goes On Raunchy Kissing Spree With YouTuber Tana Mongeau As They Hint At Relationship

"Dreams do come true kids."

Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 11:51

Bella Thorne has dropped a subtle hint that there is a new woman in her life.

And by subtle, we mean she has been sharing pictures of herself snogging the face off of YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

Check out MTV News to see what Munroe Bergdorf had to say about racism, sticking to your beliefs and being fired from L'Oreal...

Meanwhile, Tana has fuelled relationship rumours after writing "mineeee" alongside the smoochy snaps on Instagram and insisting that "dreams do come true" after digging up an old tweet she made about wanting to date Bella.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZb1AYKFzdK/?hl=en&taken-by=tanamongeau

Sounds like a true fairytale.

The series of pictures show the 19-year-old former Disney gal donning a fishnet stocking and a red beanie as she plants multiple kisses on the YouTuber.

Bella was in the vlogger's hometown of Las Vegas over the weekend where she was attending the Life Is Beautiful music festival.

Judging by Bella's Snapchat, the pair seem to have grown pretty close over the course of the weekend as she posted a video of her grabbing Tana's bum before going for a full-on boob dive.

Snapchat/BellaThorne

The pair haven't confirmed whether they are in a relationship, but we think it's safe to say they are enjoying each other's company.

Latest News

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Geordie Shore BFF Sophie Kasaei Feared Her Boyfriend Joel Corry Would 'Kick Off' Over His Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Is Cheryl About To Make Her Solo Comeback On X Factor?

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear back together again after he posts Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’

Stephen Bear Opens Up About His Secret Tattoo In Honour Of Charlotte Crosby

Missy Elliott and Solange Are Stanning Each Other Over Social Media And It's Adorable

Charlotte Crosby On The Moment She ‘Smashed A Mirror’ In Explosive Argument With Stephen Bear

Camila Cabello Is 'Super Thankful’ for Her Time in Fifth Harmony

Vote Now To Pick Your 2017 EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!

Bella Thorne Goes On Raunchy Kissing Spree With YouTuber Tana Mongeau As They Hint At Relationship

Liam Payne Announces Second Solo Single 'Bedroom Floor'

Sophie Kasaei Is 'Sick' Of Looking At Pictures Taken Before Her Body Transformation

'Pregnant' Kylie Jenner Is Absolutely Glowing In New Video As She's Joined By Reported Baby Daddy Travis Scott

Nicki Minaj Congratulates Cardi B on Number One Single 'Bodak Yellow'

You'll Never Guess Where Marnie Simpson Is Getting Laser Hair Removal

Taylor Swift's New Album Is "More Emotionally Complex" Than '1989'

Perrie Edwards Reaches Out To Fans After Being Rushed To Hospital Before Little Mix Gig

Liam Payne posts Twitter typo that gets his own song name wrong

Liam Payne Struggled With Excess Drinking And Mental Health Issues During One Direction

Sasha Pieterse And Janel Parrish To Return To Pretty Little Liars For New Spin-Off The Perfectionists

Charlotte Crosby Reckons The Lad Who Got The Trump Tattoo On Just Tattoo Of Us Was 'Really Lucky' And Here's Why - EXCLUSIVE

Cardi B Scores First Billboard Hot 100 Number One Single with 'Bodak Yellow'

The Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore

More From Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne Goes On Raunchy Kissing Spree With YouTuber Tana Mongeau As They Hint At Relationship

Bella Thorne Has Literally No Time In The Day For Being Body-Shamed

Celebrity

Tyler Posey Just Dealt With A Potential Run In With Ex Bella Thorne In The Best Way

Celebrity

Bella Thorne Just Gave The Greatest Response To A Twitter Troll Questioning Her Image

Celebrity

Bella Thorne Has Her Eye On A Certain Someone And No, It’s Not Scott Disick

Bella Thorne says video claiming to be her masturbating is in fact an imposter.
Celebrity

Bella Thorne Slams Explicit Video Claiming To Be Her: ‘I Don’t Even Masturbate Like That’

Bella Thorne denies her and Scott Disick are sexually involved.
Celebrity

Bella Thorne Explains Her And Scott Disick 'Were Never Involved Sexually'

Bella Thorne and Blackbear go on romantic date night.
Celebrity

Bella Thorne Ditches Scott Disick For Rapper Blackbear On Date Night

Did Scott Disick Just Send Bella Thorne A Huge Bouquet Of Flowers Or What?

Bella Thorne And Scott Disick ‘Have An Understanding’ When It Comes To Their Relationship

It Looks Like Bella Thorne And Scott Disick Might Be Hanging Out Again

Bella Thorne Did A Sexy Bikini Photoshoot With A Burger Because Why The Hell Not

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Devastating Boob Job Scars As She Breaks Down In Tears Over Trolls

Caitlyn Jenner's Rep Confirms That Kylie Jenner IS Pregnant With Travis Scott's Baby

This Ex On The Beach Couple Are Still Together And Our Minds Are Blown

12 Reality TV Star Pregnancy Bombshells We Just Didn't See Coming

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear back together again after he posts Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’

Stephen Bear Opens Up About His Secret Tattoo In Honour Of Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby &#039;wasn&#039;t upset&#039; when she ran into her ex Gary Beadle and his pregnant girlfriend
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby ‘Wasn’t Upset’ When She Bumped Into Gaz Beadle And His Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey  

Charlotte Crosby Lands Position On I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here?

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood

Love Island's Oliva Attwood Finally Breaks Her Silence After Chris Hughes Split

You'll Never Guess Where Marnie Simpson Is Getting Laser Hair Removal

Celebrity

10 Reality Stars Who Have Publicly Spoken Out About Their Exes New Love

Sophie Kasaei Is 'Sick' Of Looking At Pictures Taken Before Her Body Transformation

'Pregnant' Kylie Jenner Is Absolutely Glowing In New Video As She's Joined By Reported Baby Daddy Travis Scott