Bella Thorne Goes On Raunchy Kissing Spree With YouTuber Tana Mongeau As They Hint At Relationship

Bella Thorne has dropped a subtle hint that there is a new woman in her life.

And by subtle, we mean she has been sharing pictures of herself snogging the face off of YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

Meanwhile, Tana has fuelled relationship rumours after writing "mineeee" alongside the smoochy snaps on Instagram and insisting that "dreams do come true" after digging up an old tweet she made about wanting to date Bella.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZb1AYKFzdK/?hl=en&taken-by=tanamongeau

Sounds like a true fairytale.

The series of pictures show the 19-year-old former Disney gal donning a fishnet stocking and a red beanie as she plants multiple kisses on the YouTuber.

dreams do come true kids pic.twitter.com/pXu2BMiKfK — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) September 24, 2017

Bella was in the vlogger's hometown of Las Vegas over the weekend where she was attending the Life Is Beautiful music festival.

Judging by Bella's Snapchat, the pair seem to have grown pretty close over the course of the weekend as she posted a video of her grabbing Tana's bum before going for a full-on boob dive.

Snapchat/BellaThorne

The pair haven't confirmed whether they are in a relationship, but we think it's safe to say they are enjoying each other's company.