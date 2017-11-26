Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne Strips Off Nude To Reveal Not One But Two Secret Tattoos

The actress had to show off a whole lot of side-boob to give fans a glimpse of the ink.

Sunday, November 26, 2017 - 13:19

Bella Thorne has added two fresh inkings to her already enormous tattoo collection and fans have been blessed with some close-up shots of the designs.

The actress has a longer list of tatts than we could ever keep up with, but we know for sure that she has over ten inkings - some big, some small - across her entire body.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

Proving that she has a super-tight connection to her fans, Bella took to Instagram Stories with a few risque shots in order to show off her fresh inking in all its glory.

The position of one of the tattoos - which reads 'I Love You' - meant that Bella was forced to show off a whole chunk of sideboob to get the whole artwork in the shot.

Bella Thorne flashed a bit of sideboob while showing off her latest tattoo. / Instagram/BellaThorne

Teasing the second design, Bella captioned the image: "New lil tat guess what my other tat says it's on my hip;)" before sharing a sneak peak of the 'Bite Me' creation.

Fans immediately flooded Bella's social-media feeds with compliments about the tattoos, calling them “lit as f***” and “so cute." 

The 20-year-old actress also had the words 'Bite Me' inked onto her hip. / Instagram/BellaThorne

This probably isn't the most painful inking Bella has ever had done, with the 20-year-old recently opting to have a delicate emblem inked onto the super-sensitive point of her elbow. 

Let's all have a moment of silence for Bella's genuinely incredible pain threshold. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

