Bella Thorne Strips Off Nude To Reveal Not One But Two Secret Tattoos

Bella Thorne has added two fresh inkings to her already enormous tattoo collection and fans have been blessed with some close-up shots of the designs.

The actress has a longer list of tatts than we could ever keep up with, but we know for sure that she has over ten inkings - some big, some small - across her entire body.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

Proving that she has a super-tight connection to her fans, Bella took to Instagram Stories with a few risque shots in order to show off her fresh inking in all its glory.

The position of one of the tattoos - which reads 'I Love You' - meant that Bella was forced to show off a whole chunk of sideboob to get the whole artwork in the shot.

Bella Thorne flashed a bit of sideboob while showing off her latest tattoo. / Instagram/BellaThorne

Teasing the second design, Bella captioned the image: "New lil tat guess what my other tat says it's on my hip;)" before sharing a sneak peak of the 'Bite Me' creation.

Fans immediately flooded Bella's social-media feeds with compliments about the tattoos, calling them “lit as f***” and “so cute."

The 20-year-old actress also had the words 'Bite Me' inked onto her hip. / Instagram/BellaThorne

This probably isn't the most painful inking Bella has ever had done, with the 20-year-old recently opting to have a delicate emblem inked onto the super-sensitive point of her elbow.

Let's all have a moment of silence for Bella's genuinely incredible pain threshold.