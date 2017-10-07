Bella Thorne Tongues Tana Mongeau As Her Birthday Celebrations Get Out Of Control

Yesterday marked the day that Bella Thorne can no longer be described as a teenager. Nope, she's officially a wiser, more mature woman in her twenties.

Er yeah, about that. The former Disney hun has been celebrating her birthday in true Bella Thorne style - by getting srsly wild and tonguing her rumoured bae Tana Mongaeu, oh and then dyeing her hair blonde.

Get checking out the latest from MTV News to see fans catch Taylor Swift creeping on their Instagram stories and Gaz Beadle's cute baby bump selfie...

Fortunately for everyone, all the shenanigans have been documented on social media. It all started with a bit of tonsil tennis with her rumoured gf Tana, which she kindly uploaded to Instagram in the form of a delightful boomerang.

The YouTuber captioned the glorious moment: "ur weird i'm weird i like u @bellathorne."

Next things got ridiculously wild as a topless Bella tripped and fell at an arts and crafts fesitival (not really).

Seriously though, the babe chose to forgo a top and bra as she artistically smeared an array of glitter and gems all over her body and face.

Taking the term birthday suit very literally, Bella enjoyed a bump and grind with Tana as she partied into the night.

Bella Thorne and @tanamongeau via her Instagram Stories (10/08/17) pic.twitter.com/LfkffunlYO — Bella Thorne Daily (@dailythornee) October 9, 2017

Bella Thorne and @tanamongeau via her Instagram Stories (10/08/17) pic.twitter.com/d04STHcrky — Bella Thorne Daily (@dailythornee) October 9, 2017

Somewhere in the midst of the celebrations, Bella and Tana wound up laying on a restaurant floor.

As you do.

As if things weren't already crazy enough, the 20-year-old finished off the celebrations with a HUGE hair colour overhaul.

Clearly chuffed to be 20, she wrote: "Yes I changed my hair again and yes I'm fuxin 20!!! Let's go libras met so many people last night that had the same bday as me. it was awesome. Happy bday guys!!!"

We don't know about you, but we need a nap after all that. Happy Birthday Bella!