Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne Tongues Tana Mongeau As Her Birthday Celebrations Get Out Of Control

And then she dyed her hair blonde. What a day.

Monday, October 9, 2017 - 13:04

Yesterday marked the day that Bella Thorne can no longer be described as a teenager. Nope, she's officially a wiser, more mature woman in her twenties.

Er yeah, about that. The former Disney hun has been celebrating her birthday in true Bella Thorne style - by getting srsly wild and tonguing her rumoured bae Tana Mongaeu, oh and then dyeing her hair blonde.

Get checking out the latest from MTV News to see fans catch Taylor Swift creeping on their Instagram stories and Gaz Beadle's cute baby bump selfie...

Fortunately for everyone, all the shenanigans have been documented on social media. It all started with a bit of tonsil tennis with her rumoured gf Tana, which she kindly uploaded to Instagram in the form of a delightful boomerang.

The YouTuber captioned the glorious moment: "ur weird i'm weird i like u @bellathorne." 

ur weird i'm weird i like u @bellathorne 👅

ur weird i'm weird i like u @bellathorne 👅

A post shared by tanamongeau (@tanamongeau) on

Next things got ridiculously wild as a topless Bella tripped and fell at an arts and crafts fesitival (not really).

Seriously though, the babe chose to forgo a top and bra as she artistically smeared an array of glitter and gems all over her body and face.

Taking the term birthday suit very literally, Bella enjoyed a bump and grind with Tana as she partied into the night.

Somewhere in the midst of the celebrations, Bella and Tana wound up laying on a restaurant floor.

As you do.

what do u do after the longest birthday night ever? lay on the floor of the restaurant. happy birthday Annabella, I fucking adore you... see u in like an hour lmao❣️🤤 #nationalbellathornemonth #bellaween #octobella

As if things weren't already crazy enough, the 20-year-old finished off the celebrations with a HUGE hair colour overhaul.

Clearly chuffed to be 20, she wrote: "Yes I changed my hair again and yes I'm fuxin 20!!! Let's go libras met so many people last night that had the same bday as me. it was awesome. Happy bday guys!!!"

Yes I changed my hair again and yes I'm fuxin 20!!! Let's go libras met so many people last night that had the same bday as me ❤️ it was awesome. Happy bday guys!!!

We don't know about you, but we need a nap after all that. Happy Birthday Bella!

 

Latest News

Camila Cabello

Attention Camilizers! This Is Your Chance To Ask Camila Cabello ANYTHING

9 Times Sophie Kasaei Gave You All The Inspo You Need To Pick Your Autumn/Winter Coat

21 Slayin’ Selfies From Birthday Girl Bella Hadid

15 Things You Didn't Know About Bella Hadid

Apple Adds Gender Neutral, Breastfeeding And Hundreds More Emojis to IOS11 Update

Dove Apologise For Body Wash Advert As It's Slammed For Racism

13 Times The Geordie Shore Gals Have Been Our Ultimate Gym Clothes Inspo

The Pussycat Dolls Confirm Reunion and Something Is Coming Soon

Bella Thorne Tongues Tana Mongeau As Her Birthday Celebrations Get Out Of Control

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Tweets Heartfelt Message to Fans After Losing Her Voice on Stage

Lies We All Tell Ourselves About A Lifetime Of Singledom

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz are flaunting their new love all over Instagram.

Brooklyn Beckham And Chloe Moretz Have Been Busy Kissing In Dublin On Snapchat

Rita Ora filming &#039;Anywhere&#039; music video in New York City

Rita Ora Talks EMA Nerves and Announces New Single Release Date On Facebook Live

Ariana Grande Is Unrecognisable As She Colours Her Hair Grey

PRETTYMUCH

PRETTYMUCH Throw A Party Of Five In The 'Teacher' Video

11 Times Chloe Ferry's Belfie Snaps Made Our Actual Eyes Water

Little Mix

Little Mix Unveil Amazing Glory Days Platinum Edition Album Cover

Alfie Deyes Just Bought Zoella The Cutest Surprise Gift

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Cuddles Emma McVey's Baby Bump And You Won't Believe How Far Along She Is

Sabrina The Teenage Witch Teases Harvey’s Return With First Look At Script

More From Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne Tongues Tana Mongeau As Her Birthday Celebrations Get Out Of Control

Bella Thorne’s Most ‘You Ok Hun?’ Moments

Bella Thorne Goes On Raunchy Kissing Spree With YouTuber Tana Mongeau As They Hint At Relationship

Bella Thorne Has Literally No Time In The Day For Being Body-Shamed

Celebrity

Tyler Posey Just Dealt With A Potential Run In With Ex Bella Thorne In The Best Way

Celebrity

Bella Thorne Just Gave The Greatest Response To A Twitter Troll Questioning Her Image

Celebrity

Bella Thorne Has Her Eye On A Certain Someone And No, It’s Not Scott Disick

Bella Thorne says video claiming to be her masturbating is in fact an imposter.
Celebrity

Bella Thorne Slams Explicit Video Claiming To Be Her: ‘I Don’t Even Masturbate Like That’

Bella Thorne denies her and Scott Disick are sexually involved.
Celebrity

Bella Thorne Explains Her And Scott Disick 'Were Never Involved Sexually'

Bella Thorne and Blackbear go on romantic date night.
Celebrity

Bella Thorne Ditches Scott Disick For Rapper Blackbear On Date Night

Did Scott Disick Just Send Bella Thorne A Huge Bouquet Of Flowers Or What?

Bella Thorne And Scott Disick ‘Have An Understanding’ When It Comes To Their Relationship

Trending Articles

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Celebrity

Everyone Is Absolutely Loving Chloe Ferry's Makeover

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Cuddles Emma McVey's Baby Bump And You Won't Believe How Far Along She Is

Justin Bieber is rumoured to be dating actress Paola Paulin,
Celebrity

Justin Bieber Is Reportedly Dating THIS Really Cute American Actress 

Celebrity

11 Times Chloe Ferry's Belfie Snaps Made Our Actual Eyes Water

Miley Cyrus Reveals The Real Reason She Broke Up With Liam Hemsworth

Celebrity

Holly Hagan's 'Boring' Weekend Seemed Pretty Awesome To Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ibiza Weekender's Imogen Townley Goes Mad At Stephen Bear After He Plays A Cheeky Prank During Her Tattoo Session

Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reveal When They Realised They'd Met 'The One' And It's All Too Cute - EXCLUSIVE

Taylor Swift Is Creeping On Fans' Instagram Stories And Swifties Are Losing It

Ariana Grande Is Unrecognisable As She Colours Her Hair Grey