Did Scott Disick Just Send Bella Thorne A Huge Bouquet Of Flowers Or What?

Have a look at the latest from MTV News...

It looks like the ongoing romantic saga involving Bella Thorne and Scott Disick is due another chapter thanks to some evidence suggesting that he might just have sent her a huge bouquet of flowers.

It all started yesterday when Bella took to her Snapchat to show off the beautiful bouquet, which was given to her as a congratulations on the release of her new single, 'Just Call'.

The snaps showed that the flowers were accompanied by a short and sweet handwritten note that reads: "Congrats on the new song"

While the majority of the note was clear to see, Bella did a sloppy job of trying to hide who it was from, and as some pretty eagle-eyed fans fave noticed, it seems to be signed by someone who's name ends in 'TT' while the first letter looks to be a pretty convincing 'S'.

Snapchat/BellaThorne

Can't IMAGINE who that could be.

Of course this could just be Scott's way of showing what a super supportive friend he is, but the pair have been linked time and time again in the past few weeks, so who knows at this point.

Snapchat/BellaThorne

We just can't keep up with them.

Do you reckon this was a romantic gesture from Scott or are they just friends? Let us know @MTVUK.