Fans Can’t Decide If Bella Thorne’s Massive Sleeve Tattoo Is Real Or Fake

What do you think?

Monday, July 15, 2019 - 10:17

Bella Thorne has just debuted what ~might~ be a brand new sleeve tattoo and fans can’t quite figure out of the inking is real or not.

The actor is clearly a big fan of going under the needle and already has an impression collection of tattoos on various parts of her body. Still, her latest rumoured inking is very different from the others in that it’s a much bigger size than her previous designs.

Hi new me. 👋
Hi new me. 👋

The inking itself is a black-and-white visual of woman that begins on her shoulder and cascades down her arm heading towards her wrist. She captioned the shot: “Hi new me. 👋” and fans have already started speculating if it’s actually genuine.

“I don’t believe you,” one person wrote, as another said that there are visible mistakes on the inking that mean it isn’t permanent: “If you look at the bend in her arm you can see lines from the sticky stuff left from a stick on tattoo."

A bunch of other friends and fans were loving the tatt and have clearly taken Bella’s post at face value: “That ink is super classy homie. Love you,” one person wrote, as another fan said: “Suits you so well I didnt even realize the tat was there.”

Even though some fans are convinced the tattoo isn’t real, most commenters think she should consider making it permanent: “That would look dope asf, you would look fire if it were real. You should definitely get that cause if you don’t I will 🤣🤣.”

I’m on a boat ...bitch...😂😂😂
I’m on a boat ...bitch...😂😂😂

Tbh, we completely agree. 

