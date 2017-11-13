It Looks Like Bella Thorne Is Pregnant

No seriously, it really does look like Bella Thorne is pregnant... and that's because she's been sporting a huge fake pregnancy bump on social media.

The 20-year-old pulled an almighty prank on her Instagram followers and took to her story to cradle her pretend bump.

So it definitely would have been a shocker if Bella was actually pregnant, but get checking out these real-life reality star pregnancies we did not see coming what so ever...

Bella rocked a long flowy dress, perfect for concealing a pillow, a balloon, or whatever inanimate object she decided to use to look like she was carrying a little mini Bella.

Instagram/BellaThorne

To be honest though, if the 20-year-old was trying to pull a convincing prank she definitely failed, since the last time we checked massive baby bumps don't tend to appear overnight.

Or maybe Bella is just extra keen to start a family with her rumoured new bae, rapper Mod Sun, and wanted to see if pregnancy would suit her.

Instagram/BellaThorne

It's a possibility since the pair seems head over heels, with the rapper taking to Instagram to write a srsly mushy message for Bella recently.

"this girl has single handedly changed my life + made me so much better of a man. i have never ever been this happy.... (sic)," began the loved-up rapper alongside a photo of the pair smooching.

"Ive always dreamed of feeling love like this + im savoring every moment of it. thank u bella bb i was a lil lost when we found each other + i will treasure the conversations we’ve had forever. this life, the next, + the one after that mama," added the musician.

N'aww isn't that the sweetest. Still, maybe hold off on the babies for a couple years guys.