Bella Thorne

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Is Pregnant

The former Disney star has been cradling a bump.

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 11:14

No seriously, it really does look like Bella Thorne is pregnant... and that's because she's been sporting a huge fake pregnancy bump on social media.

The 20-year-old pulled an almighty prank on her Instagram followers and took to her story to cradle her pretend bump.

So it definitely would have been a shocker if Bella was actually pregnant, but get checking out these real-life reality star pregnancies we did not see coming what so ever...

Bella rocked a long flowy dress, perfect for concealing a pillow, a balloon, or whatever inanimate object she decided to use to look like she was carrying a little mini Bella.

Instagram/BellaThorne

To be honest though, if the 20-year-old was trying to pull a convincing prank she definitely failed, since the last time we checked massive baby bumps don't tend to appear overnight.

Or maybe Bella is just extra keen to start a family with her rumoured new bae, rapper Mod Sun, and wanted to see if pregnancy would suit her.

Instagram/BellaThorne

It's a possibility since the pair seems head over heels, with the rapper taking to Instagram to write a srsly mushy message for Bella recently.

"this girl has single handedly changed my life + made me so much better of a man. i have never ever been this happy.... (sic)," began the loved-up rapper alongside a photo of the pair smooching.

this girl has single handedly changed my life + made me so much better of a man. i have never ever been this happy....ive always dreamed of feeling love like this + im savoring every moment of it. thank u bella bb i was a lil lost when we found each other + i will treasure the conversations we’ve had forever. this life, the next, + the one after that mama ❤️🌋

"Ive always dreamed of feeling love like this + im savoring every moment of it. thank u bella bb i was a lil lost when we found each other + i will treasure the conversations we’ve had forever. this life, the next, + the one after that mama," added the musician.

N'aww isn't that the sweetest. Still, maybe hold off on the babies for a couple years guys.

More From Bella Thorne

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Is Pregnant

Kendall Jenner Told Scott Disick To Cancel Bella Thorne's Flight To Cannes

We're Wincing At The Painful Location Of Bella Thorne's Latest Tattoo

Liam Payne and Bella Thorne in the singer&#039;s &#039;Bedroom Floor&#039; video

Bella Thorne Is Liam Payne's Lead Girl In The 'Bedroom Floor' Video

Bella Thorne Stars In Liam Payne's 'Bedroom Floor' Video

Bella Thorne Tongues Tana Mongeau As Her Birthday Celebrations Get Out Of Control

Bella Thorne’s Most ‘You Ok Hun?’ Moments

Bella Thorne Goes On Raunchy Kissing Spree With YouTuber Tana Mongeau As They Hint At Relationship

Bella Thorne Has Literally No Time In The Day For Being Body-Shamed

Celebrity

Tyler Posey Just Dealt With A Potential Run In With Ex Bella Thorne In The Best Way

Celebrity

Bella Thorne Just Gave The Greatest Response To A Twitter Troll Questioning Her Image

Celebrity

Bella Thorne Has Her Eye On A Certain Someone And No, It’s Not Scott Disick

Trending Articles

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

2017 MTV EMA: Craziest Outfits On The Red Carpet

Scotty T Completely Changes Up His Look With This Striking New Haircut

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us: Ex On The Beach Star Maisie Gillespie Trash Talks Ex-BF After Shocking Tattoo Reveal And It’s Savage AF

DJ Khaled Posted A Video Of Sophie Kasaei And She Responded With An Incredible Suggestion

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Is Pregnant

Abbie Holborn Launches Ruthless Twitter Tirade Against 'Dodgy Man' That Stole Her Bag

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Zoella Addresses Controversy Surrounding Her Advent Calendar