Scott Disick And Bella Thorne Went To Dinner Because This Is What 2017 Has Come To

Lucy Bacon
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 10:50

Now that Kourtney Kardashian has told Scott Disick that they are, in true Taylor Swift style, never ever getting back together, he’s been spotted out with Bella Thorne.

This really is a potential couple we just didn’t see coming.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 33-year-old Lord and the 19-year-old actress had dinner together at Catch in West Hollywood this week before stopping by The Nice Guy and The Peppermint Club, not leaving until 1:30am.

They were even pictured in the back of Scott’s ride together, as Bella tried her hardest to hide behind the driver’s seat.

And because she’d snapchatted earlier that day wearing a white fur coat, everyone knows that it’s definitely her because she's rocking the exact same outfit in the pics.

This comes after Scott was previously spotted with Ella Ross, despite recently admitting on KUWTK that he’s got a problem: ‘I'm a sex addict. A f***ed up, horrible sex addict.’

Literally all want in life is for Scott and Kourtney to live happily ever after.

