This Is Why Bella Thorne Won’t Be On Social-Media For The Rest Of 2018

Bella Thorne has announced that she’s taking a break from social-media that will last her until the end of the year.

The 20-year-old actor has taken to Instagram to reveal that she’ll be backing off from her profiles for the next eight months but has insisted that she’ll still be there for her fans.

The revelation was made on Easter Sunday when she posted a topless snap alongside the caption: “Work is tomorrow ??? :((( decided to take a break from social media for the rest of the year. I love you guys promise I’m still here 🙄.”

While Bella hasn’t gone into detail about why she's stepping back from the platform, she has opened up in the past about how criticism over her outfit choices has impacted her self-esteem.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said: “When people look at you and they're like, 'Ah, dressing a certain way. You have to be covered up or else you're a slut of some sort' — or, you know, whatever they want to call you, whatever demeaning term they think fits you best.

"Especially with certain people's backgrounds, considering my own, you know, those things are taken a little bit more to heart."

This all fits in with her recent comments about trying to embrace positivity and cut out anything that make her unhappy in life.

She said: “It depends on what day you catch me on, but I definitely have changed so much of my mindset. When I see me going towards the negative, I'm like, 'Bella! Go towards the positive!'"

In all honesty, it sounds like a pretty healthy decision.