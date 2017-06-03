Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne Gets Real About Why Things Between Her And Scott Disick Didn't Work Out

"I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me."

Linds Foley
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

If you're still wondering if the slightly bizarre, five-minute long pairing of Bella Thorne and Scott Disick was all just a dream, you're not the only one.

But as it turns out, there is a reason that things didn't last between the pair and Bella's been having a chat about just what went wrong in a new interview with Complex. 

If you need a little catch up, the rumours that Scott and Bella might have been dating started when they were seen getting cosy at the Cannes Film Festival. Then came a pic of Scott casually having a feel of one of Bella's boobs as they hung out by the pool and things went into overdrive.

It didn't last though and just days later Scott was seen getting up close and personal with several other women during his stay in Cannes, while Bella was seen leaving the festival and even posted a few mysterious tweets that kinda got everyone wondering if they were about the pair's failed dalliance. 

Now Bella is speaking out with the real story and tells Complex: "Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don't drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up...I just wasn't down. I was like, ‘I gotta leave.’

Umm hi💍🍓

Umm hi💍🍓

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

"We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I’m booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I love to f****ing dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.’"

Would've thought watching even 20 minutes of an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians could've probably tipped her off to that one, but we suppose that equallt wouldn't have involved a nice holiday to Cannes. 

Going on to explain how they met, Bella revealed that Scott turned up at her party with French Montana: "I throw a lot of house parties, and that’s how I meet these people. They come to my house party and they’re like, ‘Yo, I heard you’re having a party,’ and I’m just like, 'Okay'. That’s how I met Scott—he came to a house party of mine [with French Montana] and I was like ‘hi’.”

Cruising

Cruising

A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

Apparently that boob cupping pic isn't all it seems either and Bella says Scott was doing the chivalrous thing: "Honestly, my nipple came out of my bikini and he tried to fix it for me and it looks like he’s grabbing my boob. That’s very nice of you to actually not sit there and stare at my nipple because my boobs are big—they come out of my shirt all the time! You can’t keep those suckers down."

So there's that. Thoughts on this? Then drop us a tweet to @MTVUK.

