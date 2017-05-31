Bruno Mars, Future, Migos And More Set To Perform At The 2017 BET Awards

The first batch of performers and presenters at the BET Awards have been announced with Bruno Mars, Future, and Migos and more acts set to take to the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Hosted by stand-up comedian Leslie Jones, the event also promises performances from Trey Songz, Tamar Braxton and offers a star-studded hosting line-up including Yara Shahidi, Cardi B, Jamie Fox, Trevor Noah, and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

The nominations for the 2017 awards show have already been announced, with Beyonce being in the run for a total of seven awards including 'Best Female R&B Pop Artist', 'Video Of The Year', and 'Album Of The Year' for Lemonade.

Bruno Mars follows suit with five nominations including 'Video Of The Year' for 24K Magic and 'Best Male R&B/Pop Artist', with Solange set go head-to-head with sister Bey for the title of 'Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.’

[Getty]

So, when can you catch it? The 2017 BET Awards is set to air on Tuesday the 27th June at 9pm on BET - Sky 187 / Virgin 184 / Freesat 140.

Now get checking out the update below from MTV News...