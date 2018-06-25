The Performances, The Winners & Everything Else That Went Down At The BET Awards 2018

View the lyrics

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah



Stack my money fast and go (fast, fast, go)

Fast like a Lambo (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt)

I be jumpin' off the stage, ho (jumpin', jumpin', hey, hey)

Crowd better savor (crowd goin' ape, hey)

I can't believe we made it (this is what we made, made)

This is what we're thankful for (this is what we thank, thank)

I can't believe we made it (this a different angle)

Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apeshit? Rah!



Gimme my check, put some respeck on my check

Or pay me in equity, pay me in equity

Watch me reverse out of debt (skrrt)

He got a bad bitch, bad bitch

We livin' lavish, lavish

I got expensive fabrics

I got expensive habits

He wanna go with me (go with me)

He like to roll the weed (roll the weed)

He wanna be with me (be with me)

He wanna give me that vitamin D (D!)

Ice ornaments, icy style tournaments (woo)

You ain't on to this (no)

Don't think they on to this (no)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Bought him a jet

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Shut down Colette

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Phillippe Patek

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Get off my dick (uh, hey)



Gimme the ball, gimme the ball, take the top shift (ball)

Call my girls and put 'em all on a spaceship (brr)

Hang one night with Yoncé, I'll make you famous (hey)

Have you ever seen the stage goin' apeshit? Rah!



Stack my money fast and go (fast, fast, go)

Fast like my Lambo (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt)

Jumpin' off the stage, ho (jumpin', jumpin', hey, hey)

Crowd better savor (crowd goin' ape, hey)

I can't believe we made it (this is what we made, made)

This is what we're thankful for (this is what we thank, thank)

I can't believe we made it (this a different angle)

Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apeshit? (Offset!)



I'm a gorilla in the fuckin' coupe

Finna pull up in the zoo

I'm like Chief Keef meet Rafiki—who been lyin' "King" to you?

Pocket, watch it, like kangaroos

Tell these clowns we ain't amused

'Nana clips for that monkey business, 4-5 got change for you

Motorcade when we came through

Presidential with the planes too

One better get you with the residential

Undefeated with the cane too

I said no to the Super Bowl: you need me, I don't need you

Every night we in the endzone, tell the NFL we in stadiums too

Last night was a fuckin' zoo

Stagedivin' in a pool of people

Ran through Liverpool like a fuckin' Beatle

Smoke gorilla glue like it's fuckin' legal

Tell the Grammy's fuck that 0 for 8 shit

Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apeshit? (Rah)



Stack my money fast and go (fast, fast, go)

Fast like my Lambo (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt)

Jumpin' off the stage, ho (jumpin', jumpin', hey, hey)

Crowd better savor (crowd goin' ape, hey)

I can't believe we made it (this is what we made, made)

This is what we're thankful for (this is what we thank, thank)

I can't believe we made it (this a different angle)

Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apeshit? Rah!



Haters in danger (dangerous)

Whole lot of gangin' (gang)

35 chains (chains, chains)

I don't give a damn 'bout the fame (nope)

G8 planes (tshh, tshh)

Alexander Wang (woo!)

She a thot that you claim (woo!)

Can't be toppin' my reign (c'mon, c'mon, c'mon)

Poppin', I'm poppin', my bitches all poppin'

We go to the dealer and cop it all (cop it all)

Sippin' my favorite alcohol (alcohol)

Got me so lit, I need Tylenol (Tylenol)

All of my people, I free 'em all (free 'em all)

Hop in the whip, wanna see the stars

Sendin' the missiles off, drinkin' my inhibitions off

250 for the Richard Mille, yeah yeah, live in a field

My body make Jigga go kneel

Man, my momma, my lawyer, my shield

Look at my jewelry, I'm lethal (lethal)

These diamonds on me, they see-through (see-through)

I'm a Martian, they wishin' they equal (equal)

I got M's on the back like Evisu



Gimme the paw, gimme the ball, take a top shift (she went crazy)

Call my girls and put 'em all on a spaceship

Hang one night with Yoncé, I'll make you famous

Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apeshit? Rah!



Stack my money fast and go (fast, fast, go)

Fast like a Lambo (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt)

I be jumpin' off the stage, ho (jumpin', jumpin', hey, hey)

Crowd better savor (crowd goin' ape, hey)

I can't believe we made it (this is what we made, made)

This is what we're thankful for (this is what we thank, thank)

I can't believe we made it (this a different angle)

Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apeshit? Rah!



Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Fast and go

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

