The Performances, The Winners & Everything Else That Went Down At The BET Awards 2018
With performances from Nicki Minaj, Migos, Jay Rock, Big Sean & more!
Last night’s BET Awards had EVERYTHING. Jamie Foxx charmed the audience (and seems to be best friends with every celeb ever), Nicki’s performances stole the show, Kendrick & TDE were everywhere, Beyoncé continued to reign as Queen and DJ Khaled’s son made a special appearance.
FIRST, REMIND YOURSELF WHY BEY IS QUEEN AND WATCH THE CARTERS' NEW MUSIC VID FOR 'APES**T':
Check out the best performances, find out all the winners and see all the other best bits BELOW!
Notable Performances
Nicki Minaj SLAYED with a performance of hits ‘Chun-Li’ and “Rich Sex” driving the audience absolutely WILD.
Following that she brought out YG, 2 Chainz and Big Sean for their new single ‘Big Bank’, appearing on a pink glittery horse. Yaaaaaasss.
Migos came on stage GLISTENING – we aren’t sure if they had more diamonds on their jackets or their chains, but we do know that their performances of their Drake featuring track ‘Walk It Talk It’ as well as ‘Stir Fry’ were FIRE.
TDE’s Jay Rock performed ‘WIN’ - a banger from his new album Redemption. Meanwhile Jamie Foxx got a host of celeb, from Michael B Jordan to Donald Glover, singing and dancing.
Winners
As always, there was FIERCE competition at this year’s BET Awards, with industry heavyweights and strong newcomers lining the nominees. In the end though, the queen reigned supreme as Beyoncé won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist; and Bruno Mars took the Best Male R&B/Pop Award.
Cardi B took the Best Female Hip Hop Artist and a well-deserved Migos won Best Group. TDE were out in full force too, with Kendrick Lamar raking in the awards for both Best Male Hip-Hop Artists and Album Of The Year – and the recently recovered SZA won best new artist. You can see the complete list of BET Awards 2018 winners below!
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award
Beyoncé WINNER
SZA
H.E.R.
Rihanna
Kehlani
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars WINNER
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar
Best Group Award
Migos WINNER
A Tribe Called Quest
N*E*R*D
Rae Sremmurd
Chloe x Halle
Best Collaboration Award
Bruno Mars & Cardi B – ‘Finesse (Remix)’
DJ Khaled & Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – ‘Wild Thoughts’ WINNER
DJ Khaled & JAY-Z, Future & Beyoncé – ‘Top Off’
Cardi B & 21 Savage – ‘Bartier Cardi’
French Montana – ‘Unforgettable’ (Ft. Swae Lee)
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Loyalty’ (Ft. Rihanna)
Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
Drake
Kendrick Lamar WINNER
DJ Khaled
JAY-Z
J.Cole
Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Cardi B WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Dej Loaf
Rapsody
Best New Artist Award
SZA WINNER
H.E.R.
Daniel Caesar
Gold
LinkA
Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Album of the Year Award
Kendrick Lamar – Damn. WINNER
SZA – Ctrl
JAY-Z – 4:44
Migos – Culture II
Kendrick Lamar and Various Artists – Black Panther: The Album
DJ Khaled – Grateful
The Best International Act Award
Booba (FRANCE)
Cassper Nyovest (SA)
Dadju (FRANCE)
Davido (NIGERIA) WINNER
Distruction Boyz (SA)
Fally Ipupa (DR CONGO)
J Hus (UK)
NISKA (FRANCE)
Tiwa Savage (NIGERIA)
Stefflon Don (UK)
Stormzy (UK)
Video of the Year Award
Drake – ‘God's Plan’ WINNER
Cardi B – ‘Bodak Yellow’
Bruno Mars & Cardi B – ‘Finesse (Remix)’
DJ Khaled & Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – ‘Wild Thoughts’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Humble’
Migos & Drake ‘Walk It Talk It’
Video Director of the Year Award
Benny Boom
Director X
Ava DuVernay WINNER
Chris Brown
Dave Meyers
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae & Tory Kelly – ‘I'll Find You’ WINNER
Snoop Dogg & B Slade – ‘Words Are Few’
Ledisi & Kirk Franklin – ‘If You Don't Mind’
Marvin Sapp – ‘Close’
Tasha Cobbs Leonard– ‘I'm Getting Ready’ (Ft. Nicki Minaj)
Best Actress Award
Tiffany Haddish WINNER
Lupita Nyong'o
Issa Rae
Angela Bassett
Letitia Wright
Taraji P. Henson
Best Actor Award
Chadwick Boseman WINNER
Michael B. Jordan
Donald Glover
Sterling K. Brown
Denzel Washington
Daniel Kaluuya
Young Stars Award
Yara Shahidi WINNER
Ashton Tyler
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Best Movie Award
Black Panther WINNER
Girls Trip
A Wrinkle in Time
Detroit
Mudbound
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Serena Williams WINNER
Venus Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Candace Parker
Elana Meyers Taylor
Sportsman of the Year Award
Stephen Curry
LeBron James WINNER
Kevin Durant
Dwyane Wade
Odell Beckham Jr.
BET Her Award
Janelle Monáe – ‘Django Jane’
Lizzo – ‘Water Me’
Mary J. Blige – ‘Strength of a Woman’ WINNER
Remy Ma– ‘Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)’ (Ft. Chris Brown)
Chloe x Halle – ‘The Kids Are Alright’
Leikeli47 – ‘2nd Fiddle’
Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award
SZA & Travis Scott – ‘Love Galore’
Cardi B – ‘Bodak Yellow’ WINNER
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Humble’
Drake – ‘God's Plan’
Migos & Nicki Minaj & Cardi B – ‘MotorSport’
DJ Khaled– ‘Wild Thoughts’ (Ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)
Lifetime Achievement Award
Anita Baker
BET Salutes Humanitarian Heroes
James Shaw Jr.
Anthony Borges
Naomi Wadler
Shaun King
Mamoudou Gassama
Justin Blackman
Everything Else
In Rihanna’s absence, DJ Khaled accepted the award for Best Collaboration – with his son Asahd joining him on stage!
Jamie Foxx got the audience going, praised Black Panther and gave Michael B Jordan a shout-out.
