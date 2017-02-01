Best Baby Reveals Of 2017: Beyoncé, Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen

At this point, we can only assume that Kylie Jenner has a grand plan of being the first human to give birth in space and broadcast it live from NASA's headquarters because we don't know what else could be taking so long.

The ultra-secret pregnancy is being kept even more low-key than Beyoncé's and we all know how important Mrs Carter's privacy is, so that is saying something.

Until the reality star-turned-beauty mogul decides to surprise us with confirmation of the pregnancy we all know about, we're going to take a look back at the biggest baby bump surprises of the year, from Geordie Shore lads to Kylie's own sister Khloe...

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé's first-time pregnancy has been rumoured for almost as long as sister Kylie's, however she finally put an end to the rumours last week when she made the major announcement on Instagram. Describing it as her "greatest dream realized", the Kardashian queen is six months along and expecting her first child in March with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Beyoncé

Queen Bey shut down the Internet in February when she posted an innocent lil' photo on Instagram of her, surrounded by flowers, wearing a green veil and lingerie, carressing her bloated stomach. As if that wasn't enough for the world to scream-type "BEYONCÉ'S PREGNANT?!", the caption revealed she was having twins. I-con-ic.

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey

SO SO SO excited to eventually be able to tell you all this... I AM GOING TO BE A DAD... WE ARE HAVING A BABY... @Emma_mcvey_ 😱❤️👶🏼👫 pic.twitter.com/zI1cq886vw — GAZ (@GazGShore) August 22, 2017

In arguably the biggest baby shock of the year, our very own Gaz Beadle revealed that the first ever Geordie Shore baby was on its way. He announced that he was expecting with his girlfriend Emma McVey in August, when they posted an adorable picture of them holding baby shoes in front of her bump.

Last month Chrissy Teigen announced she is pregnant with her and John Legend's second child in the cutest way imaginable. The Queen of Twitter posted a video of her asking the couple's daughter Luna "what's in there?" to which she said "baby" pointing to Chrissy's stomach. Ugh! Siblings! Babies! Babies talking about babies! It's all too much.

Liam Payne and Cheryl

In March, the second One Direction baby was brought into the world as Cheryl gave birth to her and Liam Payne's first child. She revealed the news by posting a beautiful Polaroid snap of Liam and Bear on Instagram - where else in 2017, really? - on Mother's Day. Too. Cute.

Beyoncé (Part II)

After briefly stopping the world in February, Beyoncé laid low for the rest of her pregnancy to the point where nobody knew if she had given birth yet or not. Then, in July, she blessed our IG timelines once again as she posted a magical photo of her holding the twins while looking like an absolute goddess as they turned one month old. The names? Sir and Rumi. Amazing.

Kylie, whenever you're ready...