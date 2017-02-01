Beyoncé

Best Baby Reveals Of 2017: Beyoncé, Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen

While we wait on Kylie, let's look back at the biggest surprises this year...

Tuesday, December 26, 2017 - 18:14

At this point, we can only assume that Kylie Jenner has a grand plan of being the first human to give birth in space and broadcast it live from NASA's headquarters because we don't know what else could be taking so long.

The ultra-secret pregnancy is being kept even more low-key than Beyoncé's and we all know how important Mrs Carter's privacy is, so that is saying something.

Until the reality star-turned-beauty mogul decides to surprise us with confirmation of the pregnancy we all know about, we're going to take a look back at the biggest baby bump surprises of the year, from Geordie Shore lads to Kylie's own sister Khloe...

Watch Geordie Shore 2017 Year In Review: Shocking Reality Moments | MTV Celeb

Khloé Kardashian

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Khloé's first-time pregnancy has been rumoured for almost as long as sister Kylie's, however she finally put an end to the rumours last week when she made the major announcement on Instagram. Describing it as her "greatest dream realized", the Kardashian queen is six months along and expecting her first child in March with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Beyoncé

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters

Queen Bey shut down the Internet in February when she posted an innocent lil' photo on Instagram of her, surrounded by flowers, wearing a green veil and lingerie, carressing her bloated stomach. As if that wasn't enough for the world to scream-type "BEYONCÉ'S PREGNANT?!", the caption revealed she was having twins. I-con-ic.

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey

In arguably the biggest baby shock of the year, our very own Gaz Beadle revealed that the first ever Geordie Shore baby was on its way. He announced that he was expecting with his girlfriend Emma McVey in August, when they posted an adorable picture of them holding baby shoes in front of her bump.

Chrissy Teigen

it's john's!

it's john's!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Last month Chrissy Teigen announced she is pregnant with her and John Legend's second child in the cutest way imaginable. The Queen of Twitter posted a video of her asking the couple's daughter Luna "what's in there?" to which she said "baby" pointing to Chrissy's stomach. Ugh! Siblings! Babies! Babies talking about babies! It's all too much.

Liam Payne and Cheryl

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙

In March, the second One Direction baby was brought into the world as Cheryl gave birth to her and Liam Payne's first child. She revealed the news by posting a beautiful Polaroid snap of Liam and Bear on Instagram - where else in 2017, really? - on Mother's Day. Too. Cute.

Beyoncé (Part II)

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

After briefly stopping the world in February, Beyoncé laid low for the rest of her pregnancy to the point where nobody knew if she had given birth yet or not. Then, in July, she blessed our IG timelines once again as she posted a magical photo of her holding the twins while looking like an absolute goddess as they turned one month old. The names? Sir and Rumi. Amazing.

Kylie, whenever you're ready...

More From Beyoncé

Beyoncé reveals twins Sir and Rumi Carter in July 2017
Best Baby Reveals Of 2017: Beyoncé, Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen
18 Iconic Songs You Won't Believe Are Turning 10 In 2018
11 Albums to Look Forward to in 2018
11 Albums to Look Forward to in 2018
Ed Sheeran &amp; Beyonce - Perfect Duet
Ed Sheeran
Perfect Duet (With Beyoncé)
Reggaeton Revival: How Latin Pop Returned To The Top In 2017
Christmas Number 1 Contenders
Official Christmas Number 1 2017: The Contenders
Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé performing together
Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé Storm to Number 1 with Their 'Perfect' Duet
Beyonce Inspired Beer Exists So Now You Can Actually Be Drunk In Love
Beyoncé Gives Powerful Speech on Racism at the Sports Illustrated Awards
Beyoncé attends TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City
New Music Round-Up: Beyoncé, Miguel, Jax Jones and More
Recording artists Ed Sheeran (L) and Beyonce perform onstage during Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life - An All-Star GRAMMY Salute at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on February 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran Make The 'Perfect Duet'
Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé performing together
Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé Releasing 'Perfect' Remix Tomorrow

Trending Articles

Jemma Lucy's Drastic Transformation Over The Years
Celebrity
Chloe Ferry Wants Abbie Holborn To Give Up Her Tan: “Your Skin Is Dying”
Gary Beadle will miss sleeping when his son is born predicts Emma McVey
Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey Got Matching £22k Bracelets For Christmas
From Zayn Malik to Charlotte Crosby: Celebs Who Proved Their Love With A Tattoo Only To Split Up
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Casey Johnson Gives Marnie Simpson All She Ever Wanted For Christmas
Chris Hughes and Jamie Laing
Chris Hughes Visits Jamie Laing In Hospital On Christmas Eve
Day 25 of the Kardashian Christmas Card series, 2017
Kylie Jenner (and Bump) Didn't Make The Kardashian Christmas Card
Charlotte Crosby
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Is Having The Best Life Without Stephen Bear
Charlotte Crosby in Dubai
Charlotte Crosby Rejects Stephen Bear’s Reunion Plea For Family Christmas
Celebrity
Holly Hagan Slams Stephen Bear As She Warns Him To Stay Away From Charlotte Crosby
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip
Stephen Bear makes Instagram plea to Charlotte Crosby to take him back as he admits he still loves her
Stephen Bear Admits He Still Loves Charlotte Crosby And Wants Her Back In Instagram Post