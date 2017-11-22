Beyoncé and Adele Are The Highest-Paid Women In Music
The powerhouse pals are laughing all the way to the bank after an insanely successful 12 months...
"Always stay gracious, best revenge is your paper."
Beyoncé has been crowned the highest-paid woman in music after earning an astounding $105 million in 12 months, triple the amount of most of her peers.
Forbes have released their annual list of the highest-earning women based on what they raked in between June 2016 and June 2017, and the figures are leaving us pretty jealous.
Queen Bey's bank balance is higher than ever thanks to her sold-out Formation World Tour - which amassed over $250 million (!!) in its full run last year - and the sales of her sixth album Lemonade.
Adele follows in second place with $69 million, with most of the money coming from her own world tour that came to an end this June after 17 months on the road.
Reputation singer Taylor Swift comes in third with a cool $44 million, while Britney Spears, Rihanna and Katy Perry all made between $33 and £36 million. Get those coins, ladies!
Rihanna earned $36 million from the Anti Tour and her various product lines, including the mega-successful Fenty x Puma collections, however we expect her to be at the top next year following the launch of Fenty Beauty.
With Katy Perry touring the world with Witness until next summer and signing a $25 million contract to judge on American Idol, she will most likely rank higher next year too.
Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez narrowly missed out of the Top 10, although their double-figure earnings don't need too much sympathy.
1. Beyoncé $105 million
2. Adele $69 million
3. Taylor Swift $44 million
4. Celine Dion $42 million
5. Jennifer Lopez $38 million
6. Dolly Parton $37 million
7. Rihanna $36 million
8. Britney Spears $34 million
9. Katy Perry $33 million
10. Barbara Streisand $30 million
Where do we sign up to become a pop star and start earning this kind of cash? Not asking for a friend, my DMs are open...
Words: Ross McNeilage
