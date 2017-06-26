Beyoncé

Beyoncé and Bruno Mars Win Big at the BET Awards

The awards ceremony also featured performances from Mary J. Blige, Migos and more…

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 10:44

 

She may have only just given birth to twins but that doesn’t stop Beyoncé from running the world.

Last night the ‘Formation’ performer took home an incredible five BET Awards, including Album of the Year for her critically acclaimed sixth studio album Lemonade, Video of the Year for its second single ‘Sorry’ and Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.

As she couldn’t be there in person, King B sent her very own protégées, Chloe x Halle, to collect the awards. The sister duo have just released their own mixtape, The Two of Us, and look set for even bigger things under Beyoncé’s management.

Elsewhere, Bruno Mars cast his 24K magic and received two awards for Video of the Year also (24K Magic) and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. Other award recipients included Chance the Rapper (Best New Artist), Migos (Best Group), Kendrick Lamar (Best Male Hip Hop Artist), Solange - 'Cranes in the Sky' (BET Centric Award) and Remy Ma (Best Female Hip Hop Artist).

[Getty]

The latter causing controversy as Remy Ma has now broken Nicki Minaj’s seven year long streak of winning Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the ceremony. Ma took the opportunity to play on their feud in her acceptance speech by reciting some lyrics from her song ‘Spaghetti’. “Y'all bitches got fat while we starved / Shots in your ass, pads in your bras / Y'all some liars it ain't no facts in your songs / And yeah that crown is coming back to the Bronx”. Something tells us that that feud isn’t ending soon.

Nicki didn’t even attend the event.

On the acting side of things, Taraji P. Henson won Best Actress and Marhershala Ali won Best Actor.

Meanwhile, our very own Stormzy was given Best International Act: Europe.

[Getty]

As for performances, Bruno opened the broadcast with a show-stopping rendition of ‘Perm’, SZA made her BET Awards debut and Mary J. Blige reminded us why she is the Queen of Soul. Not to mention, New Edition, actually reunited to give us a first class surprise medley of their biggest hits. The legenderay R&B group took home last night's Lifetime Acheivement Award.

Excuse us whilst we watch the performance again.

And again and again...

WATCH BRUNO MARS' 'THAT'S WHAT I LIKE' VIDEO HERE!

