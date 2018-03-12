Beyoncé and JAY-Z Confirm International On the Run II Tour
It's official...
Beyoncé and JAY-Z are two of the biggest artists in the world. Ever since they debuted in the 90s, they have dominated pop culture and they show no signs of stopping. Their latest albums (Lemonade, 4:44) were both Number 1s and received huge critical acclaim.
And now the legendary couple are heading out on their second join tour. On the Run II is coming to stadiums this summer.
RING THE ALARM. KING B AND HOV ARE KICKING OFF A TOUR OF EUROPE AND THE US IN THREE MONTHS!
Just last week, rumours surfaced that Beyoncé and JAY-Z would be going on a joint tour and now the 'Upgrade U' hitmakers have confirmed that they're true. Beyoncé just took to Instagram to announce the tour with a collection of promotional posters and a trailer.
The teaser doesn't feature any words but considering that they are icons, it doesn't need to. We are ready for this tour.
On the Run II begins on June 6th in Cardiff and visits Glasgow, Manchester and London before stopping by Europe and the US at large. Tickets for the highly anticipated new tour are available for presale this Wednesday and then go on general sale this Friday.
On the Run II is the second time that the 'Crazy In Love' stars have joined forces for a tour after On the Run in 2014.
OTR received huge critical acclaim and completely sold out. We have no doubt that On the Run II will do the same.
We think that this tour is confirmation that the Beyoncé and JAY-Z joint album exists.
Beyoncé is performing at Coachella this April and we reckon that it may drop then!
For more information and tickets visit Beyoncé's website: HERE.
Words: Sam Prance