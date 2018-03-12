Beyoncé and JAY-Z Confirm International On the Run II Tour

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are two of the biggest artists in the world. Ever since they debuted in the 90s, they have dominated pop culture and they show no signs of stopping. Their latest albums (Lemonade, 4:44) were both Number 1s and received huge critical acclaim.

And now the legendary couple are heading out on their second join tour. On the Run II is coming to stadiums this summer.

WATCH BEYONCÉ AND JAY-Z'S 'DRUNK IN LOVE' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics I've been drinking, I've been drinking

I get filthy when that liquor get into me

I've been thinking, I've been thinking

Why can't I keep my fingers off it?

Baby, I want you, now-now

Why can't I keep my fingers off you?

Baby, I want you, now-now

Cigars on ice, cigars on ice

Feeling like an animal

With these cameras all in my grill

Flashing lights, flashing lights

You got me faded, faded, faded

Baby, I want you, now-now

Can't keep your eyes off my fatty

Daddy, I want you, now-now

Drunk in love... I want you



We woke up in the kitchen

Saying, "How the hell did this shit happen?", oh, baby

Drunk in love... We be all night

Last thing I remember

Is our beautiful bodies

Grinding up in that club

Drunk in love



We be all night, love, love

We be all night, love, love



We be all night, and everything all right

No complaints from my body

So fluorescent under these lights

Boy, I'm drinking, park it in my lot, 7-11

I'm rubbing on it, rub-rubbing

If you scared, call that reverend

Boy, I'm drinking, get my brain right

Armand de Brignac, gangster wife

Louis sheets, he sweat it out

Like washrags, he wet it up

Boy, I'm drinking, I'm singing on the mic to my boy's toys

Then I fill the tub up halfway

Then ride it with my surfboard, surfboard, surfboard

Graining on that wood

Graining-graining on that wood

I'm swerving on that, swerving-swerving on that

Big body been serving all this

Swerve, surfing all in this good-good



We woke up in the kitchen

Saying, "How the hell did this shit happen?", oh, baby

Drunk in love... We be all night

Last thing I remember

Is our beautiful bodies

Grinding up in that club

Drunk in love



We be all night, love, love

We be all night, love



(Love) I'm nice right now… Hold up!



That D'USSÉ is the shit if I do say so myself

If I do say so myself, if I do say so myself

Hold up, stumble all in the house

Time to back up all that mouth

That you had all in the car

Talking 'bout you the baddest bitch thus far

Talking 'bout you be repping that Third

I wanna see all that shit that I heard

Know I sling Clint Eastwood

Hope you can handle this curve, uh

Foreplay in a foyer, fucked up my Warhol

Slid the panties right to the side

Ain't got the time to take drawers off, on sight

Catch a charge I might

Beat the box up, like Mike in '97, I bite

I'm Ike Turner, turn up, baby, no, I don't play

"Now eat the cake, Anna Mae!"

Said, "Eat the cake, Anna Mae!", I'm nice

For y'all to reach these heights

You gon' need G3, 4, 5, 6 flights, sleep tight

We sex again in the morning

Your breasteses is my breakfast

We going in



We be all night, love, love

We be all night, love, love



I'm never tired, never tired

I been sippin', that's the only thing

That's keeping me on fire, we on fire

Didn't mean to spill that liquor all on my attire

I've been drinking, watermelon

I want your body right here

Daddy, I want you, right now

Can't keep your eyes off my fatty

Daddy, I want you



We be all night, love, love

We be all night, love, love

We be all night, love, love Writer(s): Rasool Diaz, Knowles, Diaz, Timothy Z. Mosley, Harmon, Brian Soko, Lyrica Nasha Anderson, Noel Fisher, Fisher, Shawn Carter, Proctor, Beyonce Knowles, Soko, Jerome Harmon, Andrew Proctor Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

RING THE ALARM. KING B AND HOV ARE KICKING OFF A TOUR OF EUROPE AND THE US IN THREE MONTHS!

Just last week, rumours surfaced that Beyoncé and JAY-Z would be going on a joint tour and now the 'Upgrade U' hitmakers have confirmed that they're true. Beyoncé just took to Instagram to announce the tour with a collection of promotional posters and a trailer.

The teaser doesn't feature any words but considering that they are icons, it doesn't need to. We are ready for this tour.

On the Run II begins on June 6th in Cardiff and visits Glasgow, Manchester and London before stopping by Europe and the US at large. Tickets for the highly anticipated new tour are available for presale this Wednesday and then go on general sale this Friday.

On the Run II is the second time that the 'Crazy In Love' stars have joined forces for a tour after On the Run in 2014.

OTR received huge critical acclaim and completely sold out. We have no doubt that On the Run II will do the same.

We think that this tour is confirmation that the Beyoncé and JAY-Z joint album exists.

Beyoncé is performing at Coachella this April and we reckon that it may drop then!

For more information and tickets visit Beyoncé's website: HERE.

Words: Sam Prance