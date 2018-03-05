Beyoncé

Beyoncé and JAY-Z Look Set to Announce a Joint Tour

This would be amazing...

Monday, March 5, 2018 - 16:52

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are two of the biggest stars in the world for a reason. The couple have dominated charts across the world since they both debuted in the 90s and both of them show no signs of slowing down. Their latest albums were both Number 1s.

And now it looks like the two living legends are going to head out on tour together for the second time.

WATCH BEYONCÉ AND JAY-Z'S AMAZING 'DRUNK IN LOVE' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
I've been drinking, I've been drinking
I get filthy when that liquor get into me
I've been thinking, I've been thinking
Why can't I keep my fingers off it?
Baby, I want you, now-now
Why can't I keep my fingers off you?
Baby, I want you, now-now
Cigars on ice, cigars on ice
Feeling like an animal
With these cameras all in my grill
Flashing lights, flashing lights
You got me faded, faded, faded
Baby, I want you, now-now
Can't keep your eyes off my fatty
Daddy, I want you, now-now
Drunk in love... I want you

We woke up in the kitchen
Saying, "How the hell did this shit happen?", oh, baby
Drunk in love... We be all night
Last thing I remember
Is our beautiful bodies
Grinding up in that club
Drunk in love

We be all night, love, love
We be all night, love, love

We be all night, and everything all right
No complaints from my body
So fluorescent under these lights
Boy, I'm drinking, park it in my lot, 7-11
I'm rubbing on it, rub-rubbing
If you scared, call that reverend
Boy, I'm drinking, get my brain right
Armand de Brignac, gangster wife
Louis sheets, he sweat it out
Like washrags, he wet it up
Boy, I'm drinking, I'm singing on the mic to my boy's toys
Then I fill the tub up halfway
Then ride it with my surfboard, surfboard, surfboard
Graining on that wood
Graining-graining on that wood
I'm swerving on that, swerving-swerving on that
Big body been serving all this
Swerve, surfing all in this good-good

We woke up in the kitchen
Saying, "How the hell did this shit happen?", oh, baby
Drunk in love... We be all night
Last thing I remember
Is our beautiful bodies
Grinding up in that club
Drunk in love

We be all night, love, love
We be all night, love

(Love) I'm nice right now… Hold up!

That D'USSÉ is the shit if I do say so myself
If I do say so myself, if I do say so myself
Hold up, stumble all in the house
Time to back up all that mouth
That you had all in the car
Talking 'bout you the baddest bitch thus far
Talking 'bout you be repping that Third
I wanna see all that shit that I heard
Know I sling Clint Eastwood
Hope you can handle this curve, uh
Foreplay in a foyer, fucked up my Warhol
Slid the panties right to the side
Ain't got the time to take drawers off, on sight
Catch a charge I might
Beat the box up, like Mike in '97, I bite
I'm Ike Turner, turn up, baby, no, I don't play
"Now eat the cake, Anna Mae!"
Said, "Eat the cake, Anna Mae!", I'm nice
For y'all to reach these heights
You gon' need G3, 4, 5, 6 flights, sleep tight
We sex again in the morning
Your breasteses is my breakfast
We going in

We be all night, love, love
We be all night, love, love

I'm never tired, never tired
I been sippin', that's the only thing
That's keeping me on fire, we on fire
Didn't mean to spill that liquor all on my attire
I've been drinking, watermelon
I want your body right here
Daddy, I want you, right now
Can't keep your eyes off my fatty
Daddy, I want you

We be all night, love, love
We be all night, love, love
Writer(s): Rasool Diaz, Knowles, Diaz, Timothy Z. Mosley, Harmon, Brian Soko, Lyrica Nasha Anderson, Noel Fisher, Fisher, Shawn Carter, Proctor, Beyonce Knowles, Soko, Jerome Harmon, Andrew Proctor Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. A BRAND NEW BEYONCÉ AND JAY-Z TOUR MAY BE HAPPENING SOON.

The internet was set ablaze this afternoon when fans saw that a date was listed on Beyoncé's Facebook page for a joint tour with JAY-Z titled 'On the Run 2'. Not only that but if you clicked on it, it took you to a new page with a presale Ticketmaster link.

The date listed was July 30th at the Lincoln Financial Field stadium in Philadelphia in Pennsylvania.

So far so exciting. However, just minutes after it went up, the date was taken down and so was the Ticketmaster page. Plus, seeing as Beyoncé is yet to announce anything herself, it is currently unclear if someone hacked her or if the joint tour is legit.

That being said, there have been rumours that both she and JAY have recorded an album together.

And, if so, the idea of the couple doing a joint tour is possible. They did it with On the Run in 2014.

Fingers crossed that the 'Drunk In Love' hitmakers will announce something official soon.

We NEED this tour. Fingers crossed that it happens and that they bring it to the UK too.

Words: Sam Prance

