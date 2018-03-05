Beyoncé and JAY-Z Look Set to Announce a Joint Tour

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are two of the biggest stars in the world for a reason. The couple have dominated charts across the world since they both debuted in the 90s and both of them show no signs of slowing down. Their latest albums were both Number 1s.

And now it looks like the two living legends are going to head out on tour together for the second time.

WATCH BEYONCÉ AND JAY-Z'S AMAZING 'DRUNK IN LOVE' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics I've been drinking, I've been drinking

I get filthy when that liquor get into me

I've been thinking, I've been thinking

Why can't I keep my fingers off it?

Baby, I want you, now-now

Why can't I keep my fingers off you?

Baby, I want you, now-now

Cigars on ice, cigars on ice

Feeling like an animal

With these cameras all in my grill

Flashing lights, flashing lights

You got me faded, faded, faded

Baby, I want you, now-now

Can't keep your eyes off my fatty

Daddy, I want you, now-now

Drunk in love... I want you



We woke up in the kitchen

Saying, "How the hell did this shit happen?", oh, baby

Drunk in love... We be all night

Last thing I remember

Is our beautiful bodies

Grinding up in that club

Drunk in love



We be all night, love, love

We be all night, love, love



We be all night, and everything all right

No complaints from my body

So fluorescent under these lights

Boy, I'm drinking, park it in my lot, 7-11

I'm rubbing on it, rub-rubbing

If you scared, call that reverend

Boy, I'm drinking, get my brain right

Armand de Brignac, gangster wife

Louis sheets, he sweat it out

Like washrags, he wet it up

Boy, I'm drinking, I'm singing on the mic to my boy's toys

Then I fill the tub up halfway

Then ride it with my surfboard, surfboard, surfboard

Graining on that wood

Graining-graining on that wood

I'm swerving on that, swerving-swerving on that

Big body been serving all this

Swerve, surfing all in this good-good



We woke up in the kitchen

Saying, "How the hell did this shit happen?", oh, baby

Drunk in love... We be all night

Last thing I remember

Is our beautiful bodies

Grinding up in that club

Drunk in love



We be all night, love, love

We be all night, love



(Love) I'm nice right now… Hold up!



That D'USSÉ is the shit if I do say so myself

If I do say so myself, if I do say so myself

Hold up, stumble all in the house

Time to back up all that mouth

That you had all in the car

Talking 'bout you the baddest bitch thus far

Talking 'bout you be repping that Third

I wanna see all that shit that I heard

Know I sling Clint Eastwood

Hope you can handle this curve, uh

Foreplay in a foyer, fucked up my Warhol

Slid the panties right to the side

Ain't got the time to take drawers off, on sight

Catch a charge I might

Beat the box up, like Mike in '97, I bite

I'm Ike Turner, turn up, baby, no, I don't play

"Now eat the cake, Anna Mae!"

Said, "Eat the cake, Anna Mae!", I'm nice

For y'all to reach these heights

You gon' need G3, 4, 5, 6 flights, sleep tight

We sex again in the morning

Your breasteses is my breakfast

We going in



We be all night, love, love

We be all night, love, love



I'm never tired, never tired

I been sippin', that's the only thing

That's keeping me on fire, we on fire

Didn't mean to spill that liquor all on my attire

I've been drinking, watermelon

I want your body right here

Daddy, I want you, right now

Can't keep your eyes off my fatty

Daddy, I want you



We be all night, love, love

We be all night, love, love Writer(s): Rasool Diaz, Knowles, Diaz, Timothy Z. Mosley, Harmon, Brian Soko, Lyrica Nasha Anderson, Noel Fisher, Fisher, Shawn Carter, Proctor, Beyonce Knowles, Soko, Jerome Harmon, Andrew Proctor Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. A BRAND NEW BEYONCÉ AND JAY-Z TOUR MAY BE HAPPENING SOON.

The internet was set ablaze this afternoon when fans saw that a date was listed on Beyoncé's Facebook page for a joint tour with JAY-Z titled 'On the Run 2'. Not only that but if you clicked on it, it took you to a new page with a presale Ticketmaster link.

The date listed was July 30th at the Lincoln Financial Field stadium in Philadelphia in Pennsylvania.

WHAT IS GOING ON MY WIG IS MISSING HELP pic.twitter.com/2pBz71eIDU — Beyoncé Facts (@beyceipts) March 5, 2018

So far so exciting. However, just minutes after it went up, the date was taken down and so was the Ticketmaster page. Plus, seeing as Beyoncé is yet to announce anything herself, it is currently unclear if someone hacked her or if the joint tour is legit.

That being said, there have been rumours that both she and JAY have recorded an album together.

And, if so, the idea of the couple doing a joint tour is possible. They did it with On the Run in 2014.

Copyright (Getty)

Fingers crossed that the 'Drunk In Love' hitmakers will announce something official soon.

We NEED this tour. Fingers crossed that it happens and that they bring it to the UK too.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.