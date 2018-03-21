Beyoncé and JAY-Z Spotted Filming New Music Video

It is no secret that Beyoncé and JAY-Z are living legends. From Destiny's Child to Lemonade, Beyoncé has continually pushed the boundaries of what it means to be a modern popstar and JAY-Z has likewise led rap into new and exciting realms since his debut.

Yesterday the two icons were spotted recording a new music video in Jamaica and we could not be more excited.

NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. BOTH BEYONCÉ AND JAY-Z ARE WORKING ON A NEW VISUAL RIGHT NOW.

Rumours that the couple have recorded a joint album have been circulating ever since 2015 and it now it looks as though those rumours may be true. The internet was set ablaze last night when photographs surfaced of Beyoncé and JAY on a music video set.

Pictures of Beyoncé and JAY on a motorcycle and Beyoncé in front of a barber shop have currently appeared.

NEW PHOTOS: Beyoncé & JAY-Z on the set of a new video in Jamaica (Mar. 20) https://t.co/H6aJPLDMMO pic.twitter.com/UVbwmOu3l8 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 20, 2018

Beyoncé filming a new video at a barbershop in Jamaica today. pic.twitter.com/9jRXueyVuk — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 21, 2018

The looks! We need Beyonce's pink boots ASAP. Seriously, they are gorgeous. Where can we get them?

Beyoncé is currently in the process of preparing for her headline set at Coachella next month before heading out on an international OTR II tour with JAY this summer. We've got our fingers crossed that this means that they will be releasing new music soon.

This video looks nothing short of stunning and something tells us that it may be one of many to come.

Both of Beyoncé and JAY's last projects were visual albums, so we reckon that this may be one too.

Hopefully, the two superstars will clear things up soon and make an official announcement about it.

The suspense is killing us!

Words: Sam Prance