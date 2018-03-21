Beyoncé and JAY-Z Spotted Filming New Music Video
We need this now...
It is no secret that Beyoncé and JAY-Z are living legends. From Destiny's Child to Lemonade, Beyoncé has continually pushed the boundaries of what it means to be a modern popstar and JAY-Z has likewise led rap into new and exciting realms since his debut.
Yesterday the two icons were spotted recording a new music video in Jamaica and we could not be more excited.
I get filthy when that liquor get into me
I've been thinking, I've been thinking
Why can't I keep my fingers off it?
Baby, I want you, now-now
Why can't I keep my fingers off you?
Baby, I want you, now-now
Cigars on ice, cigars on ice
Feeling like an animal
With these cameras all in my grill
Flashing lights, flashing lights
You got me faded, faded, faded
Baby, I want you, now-now
Can't keep your eyes off my fatty
Daddy, I want you, now-now
Drunk in love... I want you
We woke up in the kitchen
Saying, "How the hell did this shit happen?", oh, baby
Drunk in love... We be all night
Last thing I remember
Is our beautiful bodies
Grinding up in that club
Drunk in love
We be all night, love, love
We be all night, love, love
We be all night, and everything all right
No complaints from my body
So fluorescent under these lights
Boy, I'm drinking, park it in my lot, 7-11
I'm rubbing on it, rub-rubbing
If you scared, call that reverend
Boy, I'm drinking, get my brain right
Armand de Brignac, gangster wife
Louis sheets, he sweat it out
Like washrags, he wet it up
Boy, I'm drinking, I'm singing on the mic to my boy's toys
Then I fill the tub up halfway
Then ride it with my surfboard, surfboard, surfboard
Graining on that wood
Graining-graining on that wood
I'm swerving on that, swerving-swerving on that
Big body been serving all this
Swerve, surfing all in this good-good
We woke up in the kitchen
Saying, "How the hell did this shit happen?", oh, baby
Drunk in love... We be all night
Last thing I remember
Is our beautiful bodies
Grinding up in that club
Drunk in love
We be all night, love, love
We be all night, love
(Love) I'm nice right now… Hold up!
That D'USSÉ is the shit if I do say so myself
If I do say so myself, if I do say so myself
Hold up, stumble all in the house
Time to back up all that mouth
That you had all in the car
Talking 'bout you the baddest bitch thus far
Talking 'bout you be repping that Third
I wanna see all that shit that I heard
Know I sling Clint Eastwood
Hope you can handle this curve, uh
Foreplay in a foyer, fucked up my Warhol
Slid the panties right to the side
Ain't got the time to take drawers off, on sight
Catch a charge I might
Beat the box up, like Mike in '97, I bite
I'm Ike Turner, turn up, baby, no, I don't play
"Now eat the cake, Anna Mae!"
Said, "Eat the cake, Anna Mae!", I'm nice
For y'all to reach these heights
You gon' need G3, 4, 5, 6 flights, sleep tight
We sex again in the morning
Your breasteses is my breakfast
We going in
We be all night, love, love
We be all night, love, love
I'm never tired, never tired
I been sippin', that's the only thing
That's keeping me on fire, we on fire
Didn't mean to spill that liquor all on my attire
I've been drinking, watermelon
I want your body right here
Daddy, I want you, right now
Can't keep your eyes off my fatty
Daddy, I want you
We be all night, love, love
We be all night, love, love
NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. BOTH BEYONCÉ AND JAY-Z ARE WORKING ON A NEW VISUAL RIGHT NOW.
Rumours that the couple have recorded a joint album have been circulating ever since 2015 and it now it looks as though those rumours may be true. The internet was set ablaze last night when photographs surfaced of Beyoncé and JAY on a music video set.
Pictures of Beyoncé and JAY on a motorcycle and Beyoncé in front of a barber shop have currently appeared.
The looks! We need Beyonce's pink boots ASAP. Seriously, they are gorgeous. Where can we get them?
Beyoncé is currently in the process of preparing for her headline set at Coachella next month before heading out on an international OTR II tour with JAY this summer. We've got our fingers crossed that this means that they will be releasing new music soon.
This video looks nothing short of stunning and something tells us that it may be one of many to come.
Both of Beyoncé and JAY's last projects were visual albums, so we reckon that this may be one too.
Hopefully, the two superstars will clear things up soon and make an official announcement about it.
The suspense is killing us!
Words: Sam Prance