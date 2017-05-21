Beyoncé Celebrated Her Unborn Twins With The Most Insane Push Party

Beyoncé may be heavily pregnant with twins, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t up for going full glam for her Carter Push Party.

Sharing an incredible selection of snaps from the star-studded event, Bey showed off her huge henna tattoo decorated baby bump while simultaneously looking ridiculously fancy for someone who’s probably quite uncomfortable by now.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

It was a strictly close friends only event, as the likes of Serena Williams and Kelly Rowland stopped by on Sunday to celebrate their BFF’s expanding family.

While sticking to the black and white theme, her and husband Jay Z all but brought us to ugly tears as they continue to be the end goal for life.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Oh YOU GUYS. All other baby showers just won’t ever live up to this one, will they?

Watch! All of the latest celeb news you need to catch up on right now…