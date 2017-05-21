Beyoncé

Beyoncé Celebrated Her Unborn Twins With The Most Insane Push Party

Lucy Bacon
Monday, May 22, 2017 - 08:56

Beyoncé may be heavily pregnant with twins, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t up for going full glam for her Carter Push Party.

Sharing an incredible selection of snaps from the star-studded event, Bey showed off her huge henna tattoo decorated baby bump while simultaneously looking ridiculously fancy for someone who’s probably quite uncomfortable by now.

It was a strictly close friends only event, as the likes of Serena Williams and Kelly Rowland stopped by on Sunday to celebrate their BFF’s expanding family.

While sticking to the black and white theme, her and husband Jay Z all but brought us to ugly tears as they continue to be the end goal for life.

Oh YOU GUYS. All other baby showers just won’t ever live up to this one, will they?

