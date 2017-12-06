Beyoncé

Beyoncé Gives Powerful Speech on Racism at the Sports Illustrated Awards

What a superstar...

Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 12:32

Beyoncé may not have released a new album this year but she has still killed it in 2017. The living legend caused a storm with her amazing Grammy performance and features on songs by DJ Khaled, J Balvin, Eminem and most recently Ed Sheeran.

On top of that, the star just delivered a powerful speech on racism at the Sports Illustrated awards.

View the lyrics
What happened at the New Wil'ins?
Bitch, I'm back by popular demand

Y'all haters corny with that Illuminati mess
Paparazzi, catch my fly, and my cocky fresh
I'm so reckless when I rock my Givenchy dress (stylin')
I'm so possessive so I rock his Roc necklaces
My daddy Alabama, Momma Louisiana
You mix that negro with that Creole make a Texas bama
I like my baby heir with baby hair and afros
I like my negro nose with Jackson Five nostrils
Earned all this money but they never take the country out me
I got a hot sauce in my bag, swag

Oh yeah, baby, oh yeah I, ohhhhh, oh, yes, I like that
I did not come to play with you hoes, haha
I came to slay, bitch
I like cornbreads and collard greens, bitch
Oh, yes, you besta believe it

Y'all haters corny with that lluminati mess
Paparazzi, catch my fly, and my cocky fresh
I'm so reckless when I rock my Givenchy dress (stylin')
I'm so possessive so I rock his Roc necklaces
My daddy Alabama, Momma Louisiana
You mix that negro with that Creole make a Texas bama
I like my baby heir with baby hair and afros
I like my negro nose with Jackson Five nostrils
Earned all this money but they never take the country out me
I got a hot sauce in my bag, swag

I see it, I want it, I stunt, yellow-bone it
I dream it, I work hard, I grind 'til I own it
I twirl on them haters, albino alligators
El Camino with the seat low, sippin' Cuervo with no chaser
Sometimes I go off (I go off), I go hard (I go hard)
Get what's mine (take what's mine), I'm a star (I'm a star)
Cause I slay (slay), I slay (hey), I slay (okay), I slay (okay)
All day (okay), I slay (okay), I slay (okay), I slay (okay)
We gon' slay (slay), gon' slay (okay), we slay (okay), I slay (okay)
I slay (okay), okay (okay), I slay (okay), okay, okay, okay, okay
Okay, okay, ladies, now let's get in formation, cause I slay
Okay, ladies, now let's get in formation, cause I slay
Prove to me you got some coordination, cause I slay
Slay trick, or you get eliminated

When he fuck me good I take his ass to Red Lobster, cause I slay
When he fuck me good I take his ass to Red Lobster, cause I slay
If he hit it right, I might take him on a flight on my chopper, cause I slay
Drop him off at the mall, let him buy some J's, let him shop up, cause I slay
I might get your song played on the radio station, cause I slay
I might get your song played on the radio station, cause I slay
You just might be a black Bill Gates in the making, cause I slay
I just might be a black Bill Gates in the making

I see it, I want it, I stunt, yellow-bone it
I dream it, I work hard, I grind 'til I own it
I twirl on them haters, albino alligators
El Camino with the seat low, sippin' Cuervo with no chaser
Sometimes I go off (I go off), I go hard (I go hard)
Get what's mine (take what's mine), I'm a star (I'm a star)
Cause I slay (slay), I slay (hey), I slay (okay), I slay (okay)
All day (okay), I slay (okay), I slay (okay), I slay (okay)
We gon' slay (slay), gon' slay (okay), we slay (okay), I slay (okay)
I slay (okay), okay (okay), I slay (okay), okay, okay, okay, okay
Okay, okay, ladies, now let's get in formation, cause I slay
Okay, ladies, now let's get in formation, cause I slay
Prove to me you got some coordination, cause I slay
Slay trick, or you get eliminated

Okay, ladies, now let's get in formation, I slay
Okay, ladies, now let's get in formation
You know you that bitch when you cause all this conversation
Always stay gracious, best revenge is your paper

Girl, I hear some thunder
Golly, look at that water, boy, oh lord
Writer(s): Asheton Hogan, Beyonce Knowles, Michael Williams, Khalif Brown Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Colin Kaepernick was honoured with the Muhammad Ali icon award last night at the infamous event for his continued activism for people of colour in America and Beyoncé made a surprise appearance to present him with the well-deserved honour.

Not only that but, in true Beyoncé fashion, she used the opportunity to give an important speech.

She spoke about racism in America and how necessary and incredible Colin's work has been.

The 'Formation' superstar opened her speech by saying: "It feels so good to be here on such a special night of appreciation. Thank you Colin Kaepernick. Thank you for your selfish heart and conviction. Thank you for your personal sacrifice. Colin took action with no fear of consequence or repercussion, only hope to change the world for the better, to change perception, to change the way we treat each other, especially people of colour. We're still waiting for the world to catch up."

She then went on to add: "It's been said that racism is so American that when we protest racism, some assume that we're protesting America. So let’s be very clear: Colin has always been very respectful of the individuals who selflessly serve and protect our country and our communities and our families. His message is solely focused on social injustice for historically disenfranchised people. Let’s not get that mistaken." What a woman. We love and appreciate Beyoncé so much.

[Getty]

We are so lucky to have stars who are activists like this.

Massive congrats to Colin on his award. What a man.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

More From Beyoncé

Beyoncé Gives Powerful Speech on Racism at the Sports Illustrated Awards
Beyoncé attends TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City
New Music Round-Up: Beyoncé, Miguel, Jax Jones and More
Recording artists Ed Sheeran (L) and Beyonce perform onstage during Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life - An All-Star GRAMMY Salute at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on February 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran Make The 'Perfect Duet'
Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé performing together
Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé Releasing 'Perfect' Remix Tomorrow
Jay-Z Appears To Admit He Cheated On Beyoncé
The Most Liked Instagrams Of 2017 Have Landed And There Are A Few Surprises
Beyoncé attends TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City
Beyoncé Just Dropped A Festive Merch Collection and We're Obsessed
Beyoncé and Adele attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California
Beyoncé and Adele Are The Highest-Paid Women In Music
Eminem and Beyoncé Unite On His New Single 'Walk On Water'
The Most Terrifying Celebrity Freak Accidents Ever
Beyoncé Officially Joins Disney's The Lion King Remake
Cardi B and Beyoncé meet outside Made In America festival
Beyoncé Is Reportedly Featured On Cardi B's Album

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Series 16: New Housemates Sam Gowland And Stephanie Snowdon Talk Past Worldies And Getting Mortal As Start Date Is Confirmed
Marnie Simpson Casey Johnson and Chet
Casey Johnson's Brother Is So 'Done' With His Relationship With Marnie Simpson
Charlotte Dawson Backs Marnie Simpson
Charlotte Dawson Backs Marnie Simpson's Rant As She Hits Out At 'Pathetic' Snobbery
TV Shows
Who Is Stephanie Snowdon? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lass
Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Hints Love Island’s Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Were Actually ‘P*ssed Off’ With Their Tattoo Designs - EXCLUSIVE
The Geordie Shore cast promote the next season
Sophie Kasaei Turns Up The Heat In Sexy Santa Outfit With All Her Geordie Shore Pals
Charlotte Crosby Wears Nothing But A Teeny Tiny Towel In This Incredible Selfie
Exclusive: Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Talk Life Changing Casting And What's In Store For Jughead
Olivia Attwood isn&#039;t sure what the situation is with Chris Hughes
Olivia Attwood Speaks Out About Chris Hughes 'Cheating' Scandal
Home alone christmas gif
A Six Year Old Sent This Absolutely Savage Letter To Santa
Rita Ora performs during The Fashion Awards 2017 in partnership with Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2017 in London, England
Rita Ora Covers George Michael's 'Freedom' and It's Amazing
TV Shows
Who Is Sam Gowland? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lad And Chloe Ferry's Boyfriend