Beyoncé Just Dropped A Festive Capsule Collection and We're Obsessed

View the lyrics

Hold up, they don't love you like I love you

Slow down, they don't love you like I love you

Back up, they don't love you like I love you

Step down, they don't love you like I love you

Can't you see there's no other man above you?

What a wicked way to treat the girl that loves you

Hold up, they don't love you like I love you

Oh, down, they don't love you like I love you



Something don't feel right

Because it ain't right

Especially comin' up after midnight

I smell your secrets, and I'm not too perfect

To ever feel this worthless

How did it come down to this?

Scrolling thru your call list

I don't wanna lose my pride, but I'ma fuck me up a bitch

Know that I kept it sexy, you know I kept it fun



There's something that I'm missing? Maybe my head for one

What's worst, lookin' jealous or crazy?

Jealous or crazy?

Or like being walked all over lately, walked all over lately



I'd rather be crazy



Hold up, they don't love you like I love you

Slow down, they don't love you like I love you

Back up, they don't love you like I love you

Step down, they don't love you like I love you

Can't you see there's no other man above you?

What a wicked way to treat the girl that loves you



Hold up, they don't love you like I love you

Slow down, they don't love you like I love you



Let's imagine for a moment that you never made a name

For yourself of master wealth, they had you labeled as a king

Never made it out the cage, still out there movin' in them streets

Never had the baddest woman in the game up in your sheets

Would they be down to ride? No

They used to hide from you, lie to you



But y'all know we were made for each other

So I find you and hold you down

Me sing se



Hold up, they don't love you like I love you

Slow down, they don't love you like I love you

Back up, they don't love you like I love you

Step down, they don't love you like I love you



Can't you see there's no other man above you?

What a wicked way to treat the girl that loves you

Hold up, they don't love you like I love you

Slow down, they don't love you like I love you



Babe, it's such a shame



You let this good love go to waste

I always give that top tier 5 star

Backseat lovin' in the car

Like make that wood, like make that wood



Holly like a boulevard

What's worse, lookin' jealous or crazy?

Jealous and crazy?

Or like been walked all over lately, walked all over lately

I'd rather be crazy



Hold up, they don't love you like I love you

Slow down, they don't love you like I love you

Back up, they don't love you like I love you

Step down, they don't love you like I love you

Can't you see there's no other man above you?

What a wicked way to treat the girl that loves you

Hold up, they don't love you like I love you

Oh, down, they don't love you like I love you

I hop up off my bed and get my swag on

I look in the mirror, say, "wassup?"

Wassup, wassup, wassup?

I hop up off my bed and get my swag on

I look in the mirror, say, "wassup?"

Wassup, wassup, wassup?

Writer(s): Emile Haynie, Nicholas Zinner, Antonio Randolph, Thomas Wesley Pentz, Deandre Way, Karen Lee Orzolek, Brian Chase, Jerome Felder, Uzoechi Osisioma Emenike, Beyonce Gisselle Knowles, Joshua Tillman, Sean Rhoden, Mort Shuman, Ezra Koenig, Kevin Mcconnell Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com