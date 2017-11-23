Beyoncé Just Dropped A Festive Capsule Collection and We're Obsessed
Sis the season to have a thicc holiday, fa-la-la-la-la la-la-la-la!
Trying to save some cash for Christmas? Sorry, Beyoncé is about to change that.
The pop queen is here to revamp your festive wardrobe with a new holiday capsule collection of sweaters, Yoncé-fied tree baubles and some sensible crop tops for the winter.
You can even wrap your presents in 'Best revenge is your paper' gift wrap and have yourself a happy 'Holidayoncé'!
Being the queen of iconic phrases herself, the holiday-themed merchandise gives us some new belters like 'Sis The Season' and the incredibly random 'Have A Thicc Holiday'.
We're not quite sure what the latter entails exactly but you know we'll be rocking that jumper until next June, along with our new Yoncé onesies.
Prices start around £9 for Bey's tree decorations and go up to £65 for a onesie, while a 'Beyoncé Holiday Sweater' will set you back £42.
If you want to be thicc this Christmas or just have a very Yoncé December then this is the collection for you.
Now how do we explain to our loved ones that we couldn't afford to do gifts this year?
Words: Ross McNeilage
