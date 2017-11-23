Beyoncé

Beyoncé Just Dropped A Festive Capsule Collection and We're Obsessed

Sis the season to have a thicc holiday, fa-la-la-la-la la-la-la-la!

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 11:06

Trying to save some cash for Christmas? Sorry, Beyoncé is about to change that.

The pop queen is here to revamp your festive wardrobe with a new holiday capsule collection of sweaters, Yoncé-fied tree baubles and some sensible crop tops for the winter.

You can even wrap your presents in 'Best revenge is your paper' gift wrap and have yourself a happy 'Holidayoncé'!

View the lyrics
Hold up, they don't love you like I love you
Slow down, they don't love you like I love you
Back up, they don't love you like I love you
Step down, they don't love you like I love you
Can't you see there's no other man above you?
What a wicked way to treat the girl that loves you
Hold up, they don't love you like I love you
Oh, down, they don't love you like I love you

Something don't feel right
Because it ain't right
Especially comin' up after midnight
I smell your secrets, and I'm not too perfect
To ever feel this worthless
How did it come down to this?
Scrolling thru your call list
I don't wanna lose my pride, but I'ma fuck me up a bitch
Know that I kept it sexy, you know I kept it fun

There's something that I'm missing? Maybe my head for one
What's worst, lookin' jealous or crazy?
Jealous or crazy?
Or like being walked all over lately, walked all over lately

I'd rather be crazy

Hold up, they don't love you like I love you
Slow down, they don't love you like I love you
Back up, they don't love you like I love you
Step down, they don't love you like I love you
Can't you see there's no other man above you?
What a wicked way to treat the girl that loves you

Hold up, they don't love you like I love you
Slow down, they don't love you like I love you

Let's imagine for a moment that you never made a name
For yourself of master wealth, they had you labeled as a king
Never made it out the cage, still out there movin' in them streets
Never had the baddest woman in the game up in your sheets
Would they be down to ride? No
They used to hide from you, lie to you

But y'all know we were made for each other
So I find you and hold you down
Me sing se

Hold up, they don't love you like I love you
Slow down, they don't love you like I love you
Back up, they don't love you like I love you
Step down, they don't love you like I love you

Can't you see there's no other man above you?
What a wicked way to treat the girl that loves you
Hold up, they don't love you like I love you
Slow down, they don't love you like I love you

Babe, it's such a shame

You let this good love go to waste
I always give that top tier 5 star
Backseat lovin' in the car
Like make that wood, like make that wood

Holly like a boulevard
What's worse, lookin' jealous or crazy?
Jealous and crazy?
Or like been walked all over lately, walked all over lately
I'd rather be crazy

Hold up, they don't love you like I love you
Slow down, they don't love you like I love you
Back up, they don't love you like I love you
Step down, they don't love you like I love you
Can't you see there's no other man above you?
What a wicked way to treat the girl that loves you
Hold up, they don't love you like I love you
Oh, down, they don't love you like I love you
I hop up off my bed and get my swag on
I look in the mirror, say, "wassup?"
Wassup, wassup, wassup?
I hop up off my bed and get my swag on
I look in the mirror, say, "wassup?"
Wassup, wassup, wassup?
Writer(s): Emile Haynie, Nicholas Zinner, Antonio Randolph, Thomas Wesley Pentz, Deandre Way, Karen Lee Orzolek, Brian Chase, Jerome Felder, Uzoechi Osisioma Emenike, Beyonce Gisselle Knowles, Joshua Tillman, Sean Rhoden, Mort Shuman, Ezra Koenig, Kevin Mcconnell Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Being the queen of iconic phrases herself, the holiday-themed merchandise gives us some new belters like 'Sis The Season' and the incredibly random 'Have A Thicc Holiday'.

We're not quite sure what the latter entails exactly but you know we'll be rocking that jumper until next June, along with our new Yoncé onesies.

Prices start around £9 for Bey's tree decorations and go up to £65 for a onesie, while a 'Beyoncé Holiday Sweater' will set you back £42.

If you want to be thicc this Christmas or just have a very Yoncé December then this is the collection for you.

Now how do we explain to our loved ones that we couldn't afford to do gifts this year?

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH BEYONCÉ'S 'ALL NIGHT' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
Found the truth beneath your lies
And true love never has to hide
(True love never has to hide)
I'll trade your broken wings for mine
(Trade your broken wings for mine)
I've seen your scars and kissed your crime
(Seen your scars and kissed your crime)
So many people that I know, they just tryna touch ya
Kiss up and rub up and feel up
Kiss up and rub up and feel up on ya
Give you some time to prove that I can trust you again
I'm gonna kiss up and rub up and feel up
Kiss up and rub up and feel up on ya

All night long
Sweet love all night long
Sweet love all night long
Sweet love all night long
All I wanna, ain't no other
We together, I remember
Sweet love all night long

Our love was stronger than your pride
Beyond your darkness, I'm your light
If you get deep, you touch my mind
(If you get deep, you touch my mind)
Baptize your tears and dry your eyes
(Baptize your tears and dry your eyes)

So many people that I know, they just tryna touch ya
Kiss up and rub up and feel up
Kiss up and rub up and feel up on ya
Give you some time to prove that I can trust you again
I'm gonna kiss up and rub up and feel up
Kiss up and rub up and feel up on ya

All night long
Sweet love all night long
Sweet love all night long
Sweet love all night long
All I wanna, ain't no other
We together, I remember
Sweet love all night long

They say true love's the greatest weapon
To win the war caused by pain (Pain)
But every diamond has imperfections
But my love's too pure to watch it chip away
Oh, nothing real can be threatened
True love breathes salvation back into me
With every tear came redemption
And my torturer became a remedy

So many people that I know, they just tryna touch ya
Kiss up and rub up and feel up
Kiss up and rub up and feel up on ya
Give you some time to prove that I can trust you again
I'm gonna kiss up and rub up and feel up
Kiss up and rub up and feel up on ya

All night long
Sweet love all night long
Sweet love all night long
Sweet love all night long
All I wanna, ain't no other
We together, I remember
Sweet love all night long

How I missed you, my love
Writer(s): Akil King, Timothy Thomas, Thomas Wesley Pentz, Patrick Brown, Theron Thomas, Ilsey Juber, André Benjamin, Jaramye Daniels, Beyoncé, Antwan Patton Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

