Beyoncé Now Has the Two Most Liked Photos on Instagram

Yes. Beyoncé now lays claim to the top two most liked photographs on Instagram.

The 'Hold Up' singer scored the most liked photo on the social media platform back in February.

The winner of the most MTV VMA awards ever used Instagram to announce that she was pregnant with twins.

Beyoncé shared the information in a stunning floral photoshoot and accompanied it with the message: "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters". The beautiful portrait garnered an amazing 11.1 million likes.

Beyoncé then performed at the Grammys, before taking some time away from the public eye to prepare to give birth.

Rumours then surfaced last month that the 'Crazy in Love' singer, JAY-Z and Blue had welcomed two newborn babies into their family. However, all remained silent in the Carter camp. It was only on Friday that Beyoncé chose to confirm the exciting news.

The singer once again took to Instagram to make the announcement in the form of another floral themed photo, this time featuring her newborn babie. She accompanied it with the caption: "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾"

As of now the image has a massive 9.6 million likes and is the second most liked photo on Instagram.

By contrast the third most liked photo on Instagram, a photo of Selena Gomez and her boyfriend the Weeknd, only has eight million likes. So, as it stands, Beyoncé tops this by both 1.6 million likes and 3.1 million likes. What a social media queen.

That's not all the good news in the Carter household though.

After receiving some of the best reviews of his career, JAY-Z has just scored his 14th US Number 1 album with 4:44 this week. The record, which features both Beyoncé and Blue has shifted an incredible 277,000 copies in its first week on sale in the US and it looks set to hold onto that Number 1 spot for a second week. Now that's what we call a proper power couple.

WHO RUN THE WORLD? The Carters.

