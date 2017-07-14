Beyoncé Shares First Photo Of Twins Sir And Rumi As She Confirms When They Were Actually Born

Beyoncé has finally confirmed the birth of baby twins Sir and Rumi - and naturally she did it in the most Beyoncé way of all time.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the official news about her and Jay-Z's new additions with a fully styled snap taken on a photoshoot that looks much like the one she did to announce the pregnancy.

After weeks of rumours, Bey confirmed that the babies were a month old on Thursday.

Although people had pretty much worked it out already, she also confirmed that their names are Sir Carter and Rumi.

"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," she casually captioned the photo.

Pretty cute news, no?

