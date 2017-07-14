Beyoncé Shares First Photo Of Twins Sir And Rumi As She Confirms When They Were Actually Born
It's the most Beyoncé thing she's ever done.
Friday, July 14, 2017 - 08:27
Beyoncé has finally confirmed the birth of baby twins Sir and Rumi - and naturally she did it in the most Beyoncé way of all time.
Taking to Instagram, she shared the official news about her and Jay-Z's new additions with a fully styled snap taken on a photoshoot that looks much like the one she did to announce the pregnancy.
After weeks of rumours, Bey confirmed that the babies were a month old on Thursday.
Although people had pretty much worked it out already, she also confirmed that their names are Sir Carter and Rumi.
"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," she casually captioned the photo.
Pretty cute news, no?
Now check out all the latest from MTV News...
Latest News
This Great Cole Sprouse Lookalike Also Happens To Be Someone's Aunt
Beyoncé Shares First Photo Of Twins Sir And Rumi As She Confirms When They Were Actually Born
Exclusive! The Script Are BACK With New Single 'Rain' & Here's Your First Look At The Music Video
Zahida Allen Is 'Scared To Leave Her House' After Brutal Attack Left Her With A Busted Lip
Celebrity Couples Who Took Their PDA A Little Too Far
RAYE Picks Our Her Festival Faves Playlist - Listen!
Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Max Morley Loses His Sh*t Over Ex Georgia Crone's Snog Betrayal With Lee Moran
Charlotte Crosby's Reaction To Stephen Bear's On Air Proposal Is Everything
TOWIE's Jake Hall Announces His Real Housewives Of Cheshire Girlfriend Missé Beqiri Is Pregnant
Kendall Jenner Files Second Restraining Order Against Another Stalker
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Couple Goals As They Cover Vogue Together
The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #5
Fifth Harmony Claim They Have 'No Secrets' Since Camilla Cabello's Departure
Get to Know: Bugzy Malone
Love Island 2017: Charlotte Crosby Gives Her Surprising Verdict On Olivia Attwood And Chris Hughes
16 Summer Candles And Diffusers That Will Make You Want To Stay Inside
Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Criticism Of North West's Corset Dress
This Is Why It's Probably A Bad Idea To Share Your Netflix Password
Ariana Grande Is ‘Moved And Honoured’ After Being Made First Honorary Citizen Of Manchester
We've Got a Fetish for Selena Gomez's New Single - Listen Here
More From Beyoncé
Celebrity
Beyoncé Shares First Photo Of Twins Sir And Rumi As She Confirms When They Were Actually Born
Celebrity
The Internet Thinks Beyonce And Jay Z’s Twins Are Called Rumi And Sir Because Of Some Trademark Paperwork
Lindsay Lohan Invites Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé To Mykonos with Her
Beyoncé and Bruno Mars Win Big at the BET Awards
The Best Twitter Response To Beyoncé Giving Birth To Twins Will Remind You Why You Love The Internet
Jay Z Is About To Release A New Album REALLY SOON
The Sexes Of Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins Have Reportedly Been Revealed
Celebrity
Has Beyonce Finally Given Birth To Her Twins?
This Is Why Everyone Reckons Beyoncé Has Already Given Birth To Her Twins
Fan Account Of The Week: @queenbey.1
Celebrity
Beyoncé Celebrated Her Unborn Twins With The Most Insane Push Party
Style
Beyoncé Slams Rumours She’s Had Lip Fillers As Her Publicist Releases Greatest Statement Of All Time
Trending Articles
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby's Reaction To Stephen Bear's On Air Proposal Is Everything
Celebrity
Is Aaron Chalmers Already Planning On Moving In With His Girlfriend Of One Month?
Celebrity
Love Island 2017: Montana's Mum Accuses The Show Of Being Fake And Claims Her Daughter Was Pressured Into Having Sex
Celebrity
Zahida Allen Is 'Scared To Leave Her House' After Brutal Attack Left Her With A Busted Lip
Celebrity
Love Island 2017: Charlotte Crosby Gives Her Surprising Verdict On Olivia Attwood And Chris Hughes
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach Fans Are Crying Actual Tears Over The Way Lee Moran Stuck Up For Chloe Ferry
Celebrity
Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson
Music
Exclusive! The Script Are BACK With New Single 'Rain' & Here's Your First Look At The Music Video
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Max Morley Loses His Sh*t Over Ex Georgia Crone's Snog Betrayal With Lee Moran
Celebrity
Love Island 2017: Jonny Mitchell Deletes ALL Social Media Accounts After His Shock Exit From The Show
Celebrity