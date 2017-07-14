Beyoncé

Beyoncé Shares First Photo Of Twins Sir And Rumi As She Confirms When They Were Actually Born

It's the most Beyoncé thing she's ever done.

Linds Foley
Friday, July 14, 2017 - 08:27

Beyoncé has finally confirmed the birth of baby twins Sir and Rumi - and naturally she did it in the most Beyoncé way of all time.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the official news about her and Jay-Z's new additions with a fully styled snap taken on a photoshoot that looks much like the one she did to announce the pregnancy. 

After weeks of rumours, Bey confirmed that the babies were a month old on Thursday.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Although people had pretty much worked it out already, she also confirmed that their names are Sir Carter and Rumi. 

"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," she casually captioned the photo.

Pretty cute news, no?

