Beyoncé Taps Laverne Cox For New Secret Project

The 'Orange Is The New Black' star revealed she's working with Queen B...

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 10:07

Laverne Cox just dropped a MAJOR bombshell that has everyone on edge!

The ‘Orange Is The New Black’ actress was discussing her recent Emmy nomination on Access Hollywood Live when the host casually mentioned that she is working with the one and only Beyoncé.

WHAT?! Is Beyoncé’s third visual album already in the works?!

“Yes it’s true. I am collaborating with Beyoncé on a new project,” she tweeted after the interview. “#QueenBey herself.”

It’s no secret that Laverne is a huge fan of the superstar, so she was pretty floored when the singer approached her for the secret new project.

“I have no idea [how it came about]. To be perfectly honest, I’m like, ‘Does she pick out her biggest fans ever and let them work with her?’ It’s pretty amazing.”

Getty Images

While the actress didn’t give any hints to the kind of collaboration they’re doing, she said more details will come on September 6th.

What are these two planning? September is Beyoncé’s birth month, after all, so perhaps there’s another surprise coming our way…

Laverne also revealed how Bey had nothing but good things to say about her epic Lip Sync Battle performance, where she revealed her inner Sasha Fierce performing Destiny’s Child’s ‘Lose My Breath’.

If you haven’t seen it already, you’re welcome…

Lip Sync Battle - Laverne Cox

By Ross McNeilage

