Beyoncé

Beyoncé Will Show You 'How To Make Lemonade' If You Have A Spare £300

The 'Formation' singer is releasing a limited edition box set of her incredible album...

Monday, August 21, 2017 - 12:12

Getting money, divas getting money!

Beyoncé is releasing a special collector’s edition box set of her epic Lemonade album with an all-new coffee table book featuring over 600 pages of exclusive pics, lyrics, notes and more that’ll show us ‘The Making Of’.

The limited edition set also includes a double vinyl LP and downloads of the album and its accompanying film that broke not just the internet but seemingly crashed the entire world server.

Fancy digging deeper with the 600-page 'How To Make Lemonade' book while ‘Daddy Lessons’ spins on your record player?

Well, I hope it’s bonus month at work because it’ll set you back a couple hundred - three, to be exact.

Getty Images

$299.99 is the price on the singer’s online store and then you can add about $70 to have it sent to the UK, which works out at around £287.

Not bad, you say? We need to know what budgeting app you’re using.

The ‘Hold Up’ singer’s eclectic sixth album featured collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Jack White and The Weeknd, and dropped the bomb that her husband Jay Z had cheated with a certain lady with good taste in shampoo.

Copyright (Getty)

It’s without a doubt her strongest album to date, so we don't think she'll have trouble selling these out...

By Ross McNeilage

