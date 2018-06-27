Big D*ck Energy Is A Thing And We've Decided We Know Who Has It

Ariana Grande tweeted about Pete Davidson’s, erm, measurements? And since, a lot of the Twittersphere has been debating who else has ‘Big D*ck Energy’.

Which FYI, we’re shortening to BDE for the rest of this, as we’re here to tell you who does.

We can lay out at least four celebs who have BDE, and none of them are male. Because a body part clearly isn’t necessary when it comes to fitting into this category, all that is necessary is the right attitude. BDE is a vibe - an air of 'IDGAF and I'll slay regardless'.

And this gals definition on Twitter summed it up in one.

'big dick energy' is confidence without cockiness. it is never misplaced, and it cannot be simulated. it is the sexual equivalent of writing a check for $10K knowing you got it in the bank account



thank you for attending my TEDxTalk — priya (@priya_ebooks) June 25, 2018

This is a no brainer. There’s no other artist on this planet that excels as much as the Queen does every single time she performs. And not only is her artistry unmatched, she’s a boss ass woman.

Getty

Before ‘Lemonade’ dropped, Beyoncé took over her own management, decided to lead her own team, and drive her career in the direction that she wanted. Now that’s BDE behaviour. Only dropping your music on Tidal is also a BDE move. She ain’t afraid. Like, at all. And Twitter agrees.

beyoncé has big dick energy — 🧚🏽‍♂️ (@beyonseh) June 27, 2018

why are we even talking about big dick energy as if anyone on the planet has more than beyonce — danika 🌈 (@nasty_danika) June 27, 2018

The world’s first black supermodel and outright icon. She broke down boundaries that were set by hundreds of years of societal norms that, let's be real, were trash, and that is BDE behaviour.

REX/Shutterstock

Well that, and turning up to court claiming ’this is a big inconvenience for me’, and then doing community service in a Dolce & Gabbana gown. That’s the BDE attitude right there.

Lindsay Lohan

Now this babe has had a hard time of it tbh, but how she’s dealt with her setbacks is why she’s on our BDE list. From that iconic Oprah interview to the time she hit back about the changes in her accent. Classic BDE behaviour.

Getty

And the biggest BDE? The one, the only, the baddest gal on this planet – Rihanna

Just BDE. You know. She knows. We All know. Sometimes facts are just that - facts.

Getty

Ad we know it's true, because no ones disagrees with us.

feel like people are mixing up "big dick energy" and "has a big dick" when actually you do not even need to have a dick to have big dick energy. i have big dick energy. lindsay lohan has big dick energy. rihanna? big dick energy — Emily Reynolds (@rey_z) June 25, 2018

rihanna has big dick energy https://t.co/Sv4RAFuOZR — berney (@lotuseatur) June 26, 2018

- Words by Jordan Platt.